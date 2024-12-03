Purdue Quarterback, Defensive Lineman Become Latest to Hit Transfer Portal
Two more Boilermakers have entered the NCAA transfer portal. Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne and defensive lineman Cole Brevard will both explore their options outside of West Lafayette. That brings the total to nine players who have entered the portal since the season ended on Saturday.
Browne appeared in eight games for the Boilermakers, making two starts. His most notable performance came in a 50-49 overtime loss to Illinois, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for an additional 118 yards.
After that outing, Browne earned the starting job the next week against Oregon, but he didn't have as much success. Although he played in other games later in the year, it was the last time he was the starter.
Browne ended the season with 532 passing yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions and a 56.6% completion rate. He also rushed for 155 yards.
Brevard started his football career at Penn State before transferring to Purdue in 2022. In three seasons with the Boilermakers, the defensive lineman racked up 38 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He was also responsible for a pair of fumble recoveries, both in the 2023 campaign.
He was a member of Purdue's 2022 team, which won a Big Ten West title and played in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Browne will have three years of eligibility remaining and Brevard will have one.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE AD SPEAKS WITH MEDIA: Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski didn't pinpoint a day when he knew it was time to move on from Ryan Walters, but rather a "tidal wave of negative events." CLICK HERE
BOBINSKI SAYS PURDUE PREPARED TO PAY: Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski essentially said that money will not be a factor as it searches for the next coach of its football program. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOOTBALL COACHING SEARCH: Purdue is moving on from Ryan Walters after two years. A few names come to mind as the Boilermakers begin their coaching search, including Tyson Helton, Jon Sumrall, Jason Candle and others. CLICK HERE
PURDUE TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Keeping track of Purdue football's incoming and outgoing transfers during the 2024-25 college football offseason. CLICK HERE