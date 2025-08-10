Purdue Receiver Announces Medical Retirement From Football
Charles Ross, one of dozens of players to transfer into Purdue during the winter, has announced he medical retirement from football. The wide receiver was entering his first and only season with the Boilermakers in 2025.
Ross's announcement came just a few days after coach Barry Odom confirmed that the receiver was not with the team due to a health concern. He did not provide further information.
"Honestly, I'm grateful for everything. God doesn't make mistakes," Ross wrote on X. "This wasn't my outcome for football ... This is something I cannot control. All the relationships I built from this game, I'm forever grateful. My HEALTH forever comes first. I will be medically retiring from football."
Ross participated in spring practices with Purdue but had not been on the field during fall camp. He was one of 80 newcomers — transfers and recruits — to join the Boilermakers roster for the 2025 season.
Across five college football seasons, Ross had totaled 70 receptions for 904 yards and four touchdowns. Last season at USC, he appeared in three games and caught one pass for 11 yards.
