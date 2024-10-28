Purdue Receiver CJ Smith Listed on Depth Chart for First Time in 2024
For the first time in 2024, Purdue wide receiver is expected to suit up for Purdue. The Georgia transfer was listed on the depth chart ahead of Saturday's clash against Northwestern. He's listed as a starter.
Smith suffered a hamstring injury during fall camp and has been unavailable through the first seven games of the season. Purdue is just 1-6 on the season, with the lone victory coming in the opener against Indiana State.
That should provide a boost for the Boilermakers, who have struggled offensively this season. Purdue is averaging just 20.3 points and 334.4 yards per game. Those averages rank 119th and 110th in the nation, respectively.
Smith spent two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Purdue. He caught six passes for 116 yards during the 2023 campaign with the Bulldogs. He utilized a redshirt year in 2022.
During the offseason, coach Ryan Walters raved about the contributions Smith could make to Purdue's passing attack. He talked about him being the fastest player on the team, as well as bringing a strong competitive mentality to the field.
It was much later than expected, but it sounds like Smith will finally be on the field for the Boilermakers.
Purdue hosts Northwestern at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
