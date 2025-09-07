Purdue's Nitro Tuggle Hauls in First Touchdown Catch vs. Southern Illinois
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nitro Tuggle reached the end zone for the first time in his college career on Saturday night. The sophomore wide receiver caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Browne in the first quarter of the Week 2 matchup against Southern Illinois.
Browne attempted to find Tuggle on a third down on the previous play, but the throw was off target. Fortunately for the Boilermakers, Southern Illinois was penalized for roughing the passer. Browne connected with Tuggle on the following play.
The touchdown tied the game at 14-14 with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Below is the clip of Tuggle hauling in his first touchdown reception.
Tuggle had three catches for 32 yards in Purdue's win over Ball State in the opener. He did not score in that game.
The sophomore receiver is in his first season at Purdue. He transferred in from Georgia following the 2024 campaign. In his lone year with the Bulldogs, Tuggle totaled three receptions for 34 yards.
