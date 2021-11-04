Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams Named to 2022 NABC Player of the Year Watch List

    Purdue basketball was one of three programs in the country to have two players named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2022 Division I National Player of the Year watch list.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the 2022 Division I National Player of the Year watch list Thursday. Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey were among the 20 players recognized. 

    Williams and Ivey helped the Boilermakers join Gonzaga and UCLA as the only programs in the country to have multiple players selected to the watch list. Iowa's Luka garza was last year's recipient of the award. 

    Below is the full list of the players named to the watch list: 

    2022 NABC Division I Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

    • Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (Jr. – G)
    • Ochai Agbaji, Kansas (Sr. – G)
    • Paolo Banchero, Duke (Fr. – F)
    • Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse (Sr. – G)
    • Marcus Carr, Texas (Sr. – G)
    • Julian Champagnie, St. John’s (Jr. – G/F)
    • Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (Jr. – C)
    • Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (So. – C)
    • Collin Gillespie, Villanova (Grad. – G)
    • Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga (Fr. – C)
    • Jaden Ivey, Purdue (So. – G)
    • Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (Jr. – F)
    • Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA (Jr. – G/F)
    • Johnny Juzang, UCLA (Jr. – G)
    • E.J. Liddell, Ohio State (Jr. – F)
    • Remy Martin, Kansas (Sr. – G)
    • Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt (Jr. – G)
    • Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama (Jr. – G)
    • Drew Timme, Gonzaga (Jr. – F)
    • Trevion Williams, Purdue (Sr. – F)

    • PURDUE EXHIBITION WITH UINDY: Purdue basketball is 26-0 in exhibition games under coach Matt Painter. The team hosts the University of Indianapolis on Thursday night and will play in front of a sold out Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE 
    • SASHA STEFANOVIC FIRST PODCAST: During his first podcast of what should be an exciting Purdue basketball season, senior guard Sasha Stefanovic talked about the Boilermakers' talented freshmen, the 'secret scrimmage,' dealing with high expectations and gaining a lot from two new assistant coaches. Here is the entire 30-minute podcast. CLICK HERE 

