Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams Named to 2022 NABC Player of the Year Watch List

Purdue basketball was one of three programs in the country to have two players named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2022 Division I National Player of the Year watch list.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the 2022 Division I National Player of the Year watch list Thursday. Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey were among the 20 players recognized.

Williams and Ivey helped the Boilermakers join Gonzaga and UCLA as the only programs in the country to have multiple players selected to the watch list. Iowa's Luka garza was last year's recipient of the award.

Below is the full list of the players named to the watch list:

2022 NABC Division I Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (Jr. – G)

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas (Sr. – G)

Paolo Banchero, Duke (Fr. – F)

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse (Sr. – G)

Marcus Carr, Texas (Sr. – G)

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s (Jr. – G/F)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (Jr. – C)

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (So. – C)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova (Grad. – G)

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga (Fr. – C)

Jaden Ivey, Purdue (So. – G)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (Jr. – F)

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA (Jr. – G/F)

Johnny Juzang, UCLA (Jr. – G)

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State (Jr. – F)

Remy Martin, Kansas (Sr. – G)

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt (Jr. – G)

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama (Jr. – G)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga (Jr. – F)

Trevion Williams, Purdue (Sr. – F)

