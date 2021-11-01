Purdue's Jalen Graham Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week After Victory Over Nebraska

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue senior linebacker/safety Jalen Graham recorded the first two interceptions of his college career to help lead the team in a 28-23 road victory over Nebraska on Saturday.

His performance, which coach Jeff Brohm said was arguably his best of the season for the Boilermakers, earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. It is Graham's first time being honored as the conference's player of the week.

Graham's first interception of Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez came in the second quarter and went for a 45-yard touchdown to tie the game at Memorial Stadium. It was the program's first pick-six since Oct. 12, 2019 against Maryland.

He also added six tackles and a pass deflection in the victory against Nebraska while snatching a second interception in the second half. Graham is the second Boilermaker defender to record multiple interceptions in a single game this season and the 12th since 2000.

"He's really played good football for us, he practices well," Brohm said of Graham on Monday. "He doesn't miss any action. He's a competitor. He wants to win. It was great to see him make a lot of plays for us.

"He's had some really good games this year. This was probably his best game. He did a lot of really good things, not only on the turnovers but just playing sound football and being in the right spot. Once again, he's a hard worker. He doesn't miss practice. He wants to be great, and he's helped us win a lot of these games."

