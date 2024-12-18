Purdue Tabs Former Missouri Player, Arkansas Staffer as Defensive Ends Coach
Barry Odom's staff at Purdue is coming together quickly. On Wednesday, Purdue announced the hiring of Jake Trump as the defensive ends coach. He became the fourth confirmed assistant for the Boilermakers entering the 2025 campaign.
Trump has experience playing and working under Odom. From 2015-18, Trump was a linebacker at Missouri. Odom was the defensive coordinator for the Tigers in 2015 before taking over as head coach from 2016-19.
Since 2020, Trump has been a staffer at Arkansas, working as defensive quality control and as an assistant linebackers coach. He was a member of the Razorbacks staff when Odom was in Fayetteville from 2020-22, working as the defensive coordinator.
After his playing career at Mizzou ended, he stayed on staff for one season as a graduate assistant in 2019. Trump spent a brief time at Nevada as the defensive graduate assistant in 2020, then took a job at Arkansas.
Trump is the second Arkansas analyst to take a job at Purdue. Earlier on Wednesday, the school announced that it had hired senior defensive quality control analyst Kelvin Green to be the Boilermakers' defensive line coach.
