Skip to main content

Purdue Tight End Payne Durham Named Semifinalist for John Mackey Award

Purdue redshirt senior tight end Payne Durham is one of nine semifinalists for the John Mackey Award. He has caught 41 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns so far in 2022, ranking second on the team in all three categories.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue redshirt senior Payne Durham was among nine semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. 

Durham has posted 41 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns so far in the 2022 season for the Boilermakers, ranking second on the team in all three categories. He is one of three Big Ten tight ends that were selected as semifinalists for the award, alongside Iowa's Sam LaPorta and Ohio State's Cade Stover.  

Durham's 41 catches are good for second in the Big Ten and fifth in the nation among players at his position. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for his career in Purdue's 43-37 win over Nebraska on Oct. 15, finishing the game with five catches for 30 yards and becoming just the eighth tight end in program history to accomplish the feat.

The week prior, Durham recorded a season-high 109 yards receiving on seven catches in a 31-29 victory on the road against Maryland. 

Durham is tied for 10th in program history with 17 receiving touchdowns alongside Jim Beirne and Calvin Williams. He ranks second in touchdowns among all tight ends for the Boilermakers, trailing only Dave Young (27).

The 2022 John Mackey Award recipient will be presented at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8, 2022, which will be broadcast live on ESPN. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Purdue will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 12, for a road matchup with Illinois. The game is scheduled for noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., and will be broadcast on ESPN 2. 

2022 John Mackey Award Semifinalists

  • Brock Bowers, Georgia
  • Payne Durham, Purdue
  • Dalton Kincaid, Utah 
  • Sam LaPorta, Iowa
  • Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
  • Caden Prieskorn, Memphis 
  • Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas 
  • Darnell Washington, Georgia

-----

-----

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Dylan Downing vs Illinois stiff arm
Football

Purdue Football Preparing for Matchup With Dominant Illinois Defense

By D.J. Fezler
Aidan O'Connell pocket vs Minnesota
Football

Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Accepts Invite to 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

By D.J. Fezler
aidan o'connell vs iowa
Football

Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named Burlsworth Trophy Semifinalist

By D.J. Fezler
myles colvin all star game
Basketball

Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball

By D.J. Fezler
cam heide purdue exhibition
Basketball

Purdue Freshman Camden Heide Waiting to Make Redshirt Decision for 2022-23 Season

By D.J. Fezler
fletcher loyer and ethan morton
Basketball

Freshmen Guards Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith Lead Purdue in 84-53 Win Over Milwaukee

By D.J. Fezler
Ethan Morton ball vs truman state
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Season Opener Against Milwaukee in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
mason gillis and david jenkins jr
Basketball

How to Watch Purdue Basketball's 2022-23 Season Opener Against Milwaukee on Tuesday

By D.J. Fezler