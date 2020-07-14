Purdue Takes Over Big Ten Network on Tuesday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's all Purdue all day long on the Big Ten Network on Tuesday, so plop down on the couch or — at the very least — set that DVR.
Here's the complete schedule on what's being shown:
- 6 a.m. — Women's Soccer: Illinois at Purdue
- 8 a.m. — Wrestling: Indiana at Purdue
- 10 a.m. — Women's Golf: B1G Championship
- 11 a.m. — Gold and Black Days: Inside Purdue Training Camp
- 11:30 a.m. — Softball: Purdue at Indiana
- 1:30 p.m. — Women's Volleyball: Purdue at Illinois
- 3:30 p.m. — Men's Basketball Classi: Michigan State at Purdue from Feb. 12, 2008
- 4:30 p.m. — Passion & Perseverance: 1999 Purdue Women's Basketball. Learn of the historic 1998-1999 Purdue Women's Basketball team who went undefeated in conference play, and finished their season as the national champions.
- 5:30 p.m. — Purdue Basketball Classic: Women's Basketball: Tennessee at Purdue, Nov. 15, 1998. Stephanie White-McCarty scored 24 points to help lead the 5th-ranked Boilermakers to a 78-68 victory over the top-ranked Volunteers at Mackey Arena.
- 6:30 p.m. — Purdue Basketball Classic: Minnesota at Purdue, Jan. 2, 2020. Sasha Stefanovic scored 17 points for the Boilermakers to help secure a 83-78 double-overtime victory over the Golden Gophers.
- 7:30 p.m. — Purdue Basketball Classic: Michigan State at Purdue, Jan. 12, 2020. Trevion Williams recorded 16 points and 7 rebounds to help lead the Boilermakers to an impressive 71-42 victory over the 8th-ranked Spartans.
- 8:30 p.m. — Purdue Football Classic: Ohio State at Purdue, Oct. 20, 2018. David Blough threw for 378 yards with three touchdowns as the Boilermakers stunned 2nd-ranked Ohio State 49-20 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
- 10:30 p.m. — Big Ten Elite: 2000 Purdue Football: The 2000 Boilermakers, led by Head Coach Joe Tiller and Quarterback Drew Brees, returned to the Rose Bowl after winning the Big Ten title for the first time since 1966. Hear from Tiller, Brees, Vinny Sutherland, and others as they highlight wins over Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State.
- 11:30 p.m. — Purdue Football Classic: Purdue at Wisconsin, Oct. 21, 2000. Quarterback Drew Brees threw for 274 yards and 2 touchdowns to become the Big Ten career passing yardage leader in the Boilermakers' 30-24 overtime victory over the Badgers.
- 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday) — Baseball: Illinois at Purdue
- 3:30 a.m. — Perfect Warriors: The Story of the 1943 Purdue Football Team. The Boilermakers' football team, amidst war and tumultuous times in the country, gathered a squad of players from all over the conference to go undefeated and claim the 1943 Big Ten Title.
- 4 a.m. — Purdue Football Classic: Alamo Bowl: Purdue vs. Kansas State, Dec. 29, 1998.
Sophomore Quarterback Drew Brees completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Jones with 30 seconds remaining to help the Boilermakers upset the 4th-ranked Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl.
5 p.m. — Purdue Football Classic: Motor City Bowl: Purdue vs. Central Michigan, Dec. 26, 2007.