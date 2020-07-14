BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Purdue Takes Over Big Ten Network on Tuesday

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's all Purdue all day long on the Big Ten Network on Tuesday, so plop down on the couch or — at the very least — set that DVR.

Here's the complete schedule on what's being shown:

  • 6 a.m. — Women's Soccer: Illinois at Purdue
  • 8 a.m. — Wrestling: Indiana at Purdue
  • 10 a.m. — Women's Golf: B1G Championship
  • 11 a.m. — Gold and Black Days: Inside Purdue Training Camp
  • 11:30 a.m. — Softball: Purdue at Indiana
  • 1:30 p.m. — Women's Volleyball: Purdue at Illinois
  • 3:30 p.m. — Men's Basketball Classi: Michigan State at Purdue from Feb. 12, 2008
  • 4:30 p.m. — Passion & Perseverance: 1999 Purdue Women's Basketball.  Learn of the historic 1998-1999 Purdue Women's Basketball team who went undefeated in conference play, and finished their season as the national champions.
  • 5:30 p.m. — Purdue Basketball Classic: Women's Basketball: Tennessee at Purdue, Nov. 15, 1998. Stephanie White-McCarty scored 24 points to help lead the 5th-ranked Boilermakers to a 78-68 victory over the top-ranked Volunteers at Mackey Arena.
  • 6:30 p.m. — Purdue Basketball Classic: Minnesota at Purdue, Jan. 2, 2020. Sasha Stefanovic scored 17 points for the Boilermakers to help secure a 83-78 double-overtime victory over the Golden Gophers.
  • 7:30 p.m. — Purdue Basketball Classic: Michigan State at Purdue, Jan. 12, 2020. Trevion Williams recorded 16 points and 7 rebounds to help lead the Boilermakers to an impressive 71-42 victory over the 8th-ranked Spartans.
  • 8:30 p.m. — Purdue Football Classic: Ohio State at Purdue, Oct. 20, 2018. David Blough threw for 378 yards with three touchdowns as the Boilermakers stunned 2nd-ranked Ohio State 49-20 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
  • 10:30 p.m. — Big Ten Elite: 2000 Purdue Football: The 2000 Boilermakers, led by Head Coach Joe Tiller and Quarterback Drew Brees, returned to the Rose Bowl after winning the Big Ten title for the first time since 1966. Hear from Tiller, Brees, Vinny Sutherland, and others as they highlight wins over Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio State.
  • 11:30 p.m. — Purdue Football Classic: Purdue at Wisconsin, Oct. 21, 2000. Quarterback Drew Brees threw for 274 yards and 2 touchdowns to become the Big Ten career passing yardage leader in the Boilermakers' 30-24 overtime victory over the Badgers.
  • 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday) — Baseball: Illinois at Purdue
  • 3:30 a.m. — Perfect Warriors: The Story of the 1943 Purdue Football Team. The Boilermakers' football team, amidst war and tumultuous times in the country, gathered a squad of players from all over the conference to go undefeated and claim the 1943 Big Ten Title.
  • 4 a.m. — Purdue Football Classic: Alamo Bowl: Purdue vs. Kansas State, Dec. 29, 1998.

    Sophomore Quarterback Drew Brees completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Jones with 30 seconds remaining to help the Boilermakers upset the 4th-ranked Wildcats in the Alamo Bowl.

  • 5 p.m. — Purdue Football Classic: Motor City Bowl: Purdue vs. Central Michigan, Dec. 26, 2007.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TBT: Golden Eagles and Sideline Cancer Advance to Finals to Play for $1 Million

In the TBT semifinals, the Golden Eagles came out victorious, while Sideline Cancer needed a game-winning three pointer to continue their Cinderella run.

Brett Douglas

3 Boilers Selected for College Summer League All-Star Game on Thursday

Boilermakers baseball stars Ben Nisle, Miles Simington and Jack Firestone have been selected to play in the College Summer League All-Star Game on Thursday at Victory Field.

tombrew94

Purdue Student Gets Some ESPN Love During Korean Baseball Broadcast

Purdue sophomore-to-be Jeremy Frank has already written two books on quirky baseball statistics, and he got a chance to talk about them during an ESPN baseball broadcast on Saturday morning.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: How About We Start New Big Ten Schedule with Boilers at Indiana?

The Big Ten announced on Thursday that all fall sports teams will only play conference games, which means schedules will be altered to be sure the most important games get played. So let's start with the Old Oaken Bucket.

tombrew94

by

GAColtsFan

Former Purdue Running Back Raheem Mostert Requests Trade From 49ers

After a breakout season with the 49ers, Raheem Mostert has requested a trade due to a contract dispute.

Brett Douglas

BREAKING: Big Ten to Move to Conference-Only Scheduling for All Fall Sports

The move to conference-only games means Purdue won't play Memphis, Air Force or Boston College after all.

tombrew94

Illinois Group Knocks Off Defending Champs Carmen's Crew in TBT

In something of a Big Ten showdown, Illinois-centric House of Paign knocked off the defending champions, Ohio State-based Carmen's Crew, in the TBT tournament on Wednesday.

tombrew94

TBT Preview: Men of Mackey vs. Boeheim's Army

The Purdue-plus team has one win under its belt in The Basketball Tournament, but things get tougher on Tuesday against an experienced group of former Syracuse players.

tombrew94

TBT: Men of Mackey Fall Short To Boeheim’s Army 76-69

In the round of 16 of TBT, Men of Mackey were eliminated by Boeheim’s Army 76-69.

Brett Douglas

My Two Cents: For Purdue, TBT Wins Are Good For All Involved

The Men of Mackey team is very much Purdue-centric, but some non-Boilermakers helped them win the first game of the TBT event Sunday and will look for another win Tuesday.

tombrew94