Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Named to Big Ten Football Preseason Honors List

Purdue wide receiver David Bell was among 10 players named to the 2021 Big Ten football preseason honors list. He has been named to the Maxwell and Biletnikoff Award watch lists ahead of the upcoming season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In conjunction with Big Ten Football Media Days in Lucas Oil Stadium, the Big Ten Conference announced its 2021 football preseason honors on Thursday. Purdue wide receiver David Bell was among 10 players to earn recognition.

Bell enters his third season with the Boilermakers in 2021. The in-state recruit garnered Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 after posting a conference-leading 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.

His outstanding freshman campaign also earned him recognition as a first-team Associated Press Freshman All-American and an Honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

During a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell recorded team-highs with 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns in six games. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore.

Here's the full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees:

Big Ten East

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Indiana

Thayer Munford, LT, Ohio State

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Big Ten West

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

