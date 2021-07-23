Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Named to Big Ten Football Preseason Honors List
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In conjunction with Big Ten Football Media Days in Lucas Oil Stadium, the Big Ten Conference announced its 2021 football preseason honors on Thursday. Purdue wide receiver David Bell was among 10 players to earn recognition.
Bell enters his third season with the Boilermakers in 2021. The in-state recruit garnered Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 after posting a conference-leading 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.
His outstanding freshman campaign also earned him recognition as a first-team Associated Press Freshman All-American and an Honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.
During a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell recorded team-highs with 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns in six games. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore.
Here's the full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees:
Big Ten East
- Michael Penix Jr., QB, Indiana
- Thayer Munford, LT, Ohio State
- Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Big Ten West
- Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
- Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota
- Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
- David Bell, WR, Purdue
- Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin
