Report: Barry Odom Bringing UNLV Defensive Coordinator to Purdue
Purdue coach Barry Odom will reportedly bring his defensive coordinator from UNLV with him to West Lafayette. On Thursday, FootballScoop.com reported that the Boilermakers were planning to hire Rebels defensive coordinator Mike Scherer.
Scherer was UNLV's defensive coordinator each of the last two seasons while Odom was the head coach. In 2024, the Rebels had a top-30 scoring defense, allowing just 21.3 points per game. They ended the season with an 11-3 record.
UNLV's run defense also ranked 22nd nationally in 2024.
Scherer has both played for and worked under Odom. Scherer played at Missouri from 2012-16, when Odom was a defensive coordinator (2015) and head coach (2016). He was also on the Arkansas staff from 2020-22, when Odom worked as the defensive coordinator for Sam Pittman.
There's some strong chemistry between Odom and Scherer, a good sign for the Boilermakers. But Scherer's job won't be an easy one in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers ended the 2024 campaign ranking 116th in run defense, 116th in pass defense, 125th in total defense and 131st in scoring defense.
Scherer is one of the youngest coordinators in college football at the age of 31.
