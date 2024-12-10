Report: Former Purdue All-American Safety Planning Ohio State Visit
Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman will reportedly be taking a visit to Ohio State sometime in the next week. On3's Steve Wiltfong reported the news after speaking with Thieneman's brother, Jake.
Thieneman entered the transfer portal following the 2024 season. The Boilermakers ended the campaign with a 1-11 record, which included an 11-game losing streak and the termination of coach Ryan Walters after two seasons.
Purdue played Ohio State during the season, with the Buckeyes posting a 45-0 blowout victory in Columbus. He ended the game with 11 tackles and one pass defended.
Thieneman has been a star on Purdue's defense for the past two seasons. In 2023, he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after piling up 106 tackles and intercepting six passes. This past season, he accounted for 104 tackles and seven pass break-ups.
Ohio State enjoyed a 10-2 year and has earned a home game in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are hosting Tennessee in the opening round.
Thieneman will have two years of eligibility to use at his next stop.
Related stories on Purdue football
ODOM FLIPS UNLV RECRUITS: New Purdue coach Barry Odom has already flipped two 2025 UNLV recruits, one of which is his son, three-star quarterback Garyt Odom. CLICK HERE
PURDUE PREPARED TO INVEST IN ATHLETICS: During the introductory press conference for new football coach Barry Odom, Purdue University president Mung Chiang talked about the school's willingness to invest in athletics. CLICK HERE
ODOM BRINGS CHAMPIONSHIP MINDSET TO PURDUE: Barry Odom didn't mince words when talking about his goals at Purdue. He wants to win Big Ten titles and reach the College Football Playoff. CLICK HERE
CONTRACT DETAILS FOR BARRY ODOM: Details regarding Barry Odom's contract at Purdue have been released. The new football coach has agreed to a six-year, $39 million contract with the Boilers. CLICK HERE