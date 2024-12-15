Report: Former Purdue Defensive Lineman Transferring to Texas
Former Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard will reportedly transfer to Texas for his final season of college eligibility. Pete Nakos of On3 reported the news over the weekend.
Brevard spent the last three seasons in West Lafayette, transferring in from Penn State following the 2021 campaign. He was a member of Purdue's 2022 squad, which won a Big Ten West title.
Over the course of his three seasons at Purdue, Brevard was responsible for 38 tackles, including nine stops for loss. He also had 2.5 sacks and recovered a pair of fumbles, both in 2023.
This past season, Brevard appeared in 11 games for the Boilermakers, making 19 stops and recording six tackles for loss.
Brevard will join a Texas squad that finished the 2024 season with an 11-2 record, reaching the SEC Championship Game. The Longhorns have played in the College Football Playoff each of the last two years.
