Report: NCAA Transfer Rule Clears Final Hurdle

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NCAA Division I Board of Directors officially ratified a rule change Wednesday that allows for the one-time transfer of any college athlete with immediate eligibility, according to reports. 

The NCAA Division I Council discussed this legislation on April 15 and adopted the proposal. The one-time exception only applied to certain sports and didn't include football, basketball, baseball or men's ice hockey. Now, it will be available to all athletes starting in the 2021-22 academic year. 

Members of the NCAA Division I Council also discussed deadlines for student-athletes who desire to play immediately by providing written notification. For student-athletes participating in fall and winter sports, the deadline is May 1. The deadline will be July 1 for student-athletes participating in the spring.

However, this year provides an exception for all athletes and shifts the deadline to July 1 for all sports. 

The one-time transfer exception will also apply to graduate transfers. In the past, transfers who had previously graduated were automatically eligible to play. 

Now, athletes that use their one-time transfer as an undergraduate are not immediately eligible as a graduate student. They may still apply for a waiver to become eligible under certain circumstances. 

