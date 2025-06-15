Report: Purdue Freshman Running Back No Longer With Team
Ziaire Stevens, an incoming running back who was a member of Purdue's 2025 recruiting class, is no longer with the team. GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart reported the news on Saturday. No specific details were mentioned in the initial report.
Dienhart did mention that Stevens left "on his own accord." He was the top-ranked prospect in Purdue's 2025 class.
Stevens was listed as a 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back in the 2025 recruiting class. The Akron, Ohio product committed to Purdue over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Pitt and several MAC programs.
Stevens was one of two running backs in the 2025 recruiting class that committed to Purdue. The other is Jaron Thomas, a three-star prospect out of Elkhart. The Boilermakers currently have five veteran running backs listed on the roster: Devin Mockobee, Addai Lewellen, Malachi Thomas, Antonio Harris, and Jaheim Merriweather.
Purdue's 2025 football season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Ball State at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. The game is scheduled to start at noon ET and will air on Big Ten Network.
