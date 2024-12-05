Report: Purdue QB, Former 4-Star Prospect Intends to Enter Transfer Portal
One of the top recruits from Purdue's 2024 class will reportedly enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Per Dub Jellison of Boiler Upload, quarterback Marcos Davila plans to look at other opportunities.
Davila was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and ranked as the third-best player among Purdue commits that year. A native of Midland, Texas, he was the No. 400 overall prospect, per 247Sports and was considered a top-20 quarterback.
Per the report, Davila will consider a return to Purdue. Players who enter the NCAA transfer portal still have the ability to withdraw and return to their previous school.
As a recruit, Davila held offers from two dozen schools. He committed to Purdue over Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Indiana, Miami, Pitt, Rutgers, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and others.
Davila threw for 8,922 yards with 89 touchdowns during his high school career. He also accounted for seven rushing touchdowns.
Davila did not play for Purdue during the 2024 season. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.
