6 Big Ten Teams Included in Week 3 Associated Press Poll
Welcome to the top-25, Nebraska. After a 28-10 victory over Colorado on Saturday night in Lincoln, the Huskers were one of six Big Ten teams to make the Associated Press poll entering Week 3.
Ohio State remains the Big Ten's highest-ranked team at No. 3, but fell one spot after Texas obliterated Michigan 31-12. The Wolverines also dropped from No. 10 to No. 16 after the loss.
Iowa dropped out of the top-25 after losing a nail-biter to Iowa State and Oregon fell two spots from No. 7 to No. 9 after another close call, this time against Boise State.
Illinois narrowly missed out on this week's poll after an impressive victory over No. 19 Kansas on Saturday. The Fighting Illini led the way in the "others receiving votes" category.
Here's a complete look at the Week 3 Associated Press poll (Big Ten teams in bold):
- Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)
- Texas Longhorns (2-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)
- Alabama Crmson Tide (2-0)
- Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)
- Missouri Tigers (2-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)
- Oregon Ducks (2-0)
- Miami (Fla.) (2-0)
- USC Trojans (2-0)
- Utah Utes (2-0)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)
- Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)
- Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)
- LSU Tigers (1-1)
- Michigan Wolverines (1-1)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (2-0)
- Arizona Wildcats (2-0)
- Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)
- Clemson Tigers (1-1)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0)
- Boston College Eagles (2-0)
- Northern Illinois Huskies (2-0)
Others receiving votes: Illinois (101), Boise State (77), Texas A&M (68), Syracuse (63), Memphis (38), Washington (27), Iowa (24), Kansas (22), Vanderbilt (18), South Carolina (10), Liberty (9), Wisconsin (9), UNLV (7), North Carolina (7), Cal (3), BYU (2), UCF (1), TCU (1).
