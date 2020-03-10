WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Cornerback coach Greg Brown’s favorite part of the new Purdue defense? That’s confidential.

“If I told you, I’d have to kill you,” he joked with reporters after practice Monday. “It’s well thought out. Coach (Bob) Diaco has been around the block, he knows the ins and outs of what offenses are trying to do and he knows how to take that away.”

One of the highlights of the defense this season will undoubtedly be sophomore safety-turned-cornerback Cory Trice. In his freshman season in 2018, then-safety Trice didn’t see the field much. He had just one in three games, and sat out most of the season. Then came the spark. Trice was moved to cornerback in 2019, and he had 29 tackles. Trice also added three interceptions in 2019, including a pick-six against Maryland on homecoming.

There’s something about that 6-foot-3 frame that quarterbacks can’t seem to get over — literally. With extra length, Trice can maneuver quickly through offenses. He said Monday that he’s working to be even more of a threat in the backfield this spring.

“[I’m working on] my strength, and really just my speed,” said Trice, who’s a man of few words, but that works for a guy who lets his actions speak for themselves.

Trice is well respected by veterans in the cornerback role, and he’ll work with junior standout Dedrick Mackey in this ever-changing defense. Mackey has played every game for the past two seasons, and had three interceptions in 2019, just like Trice.

Beyond that, Mackey went from 8 total tackles to 40 last year. The standout junior has nothing but praise for Trice, as the two learn a new defensive scheme this spring.

“Cory did a lot with that transition from safety to corner,” said Mackey. “He knows how to use his hands and he did a lot with coming in and stepping up for us.”

The two will be joined in the secondary by junior cornerback Kenneth Major, who added 24 tackles in the 2019 campaign, and played in all 12 games.