Spread Released for Purdue vs. Penn State
Penn State will head into Ross-Ade Stadium as a heavy favorite over Purdue on Saturday. Per FanDuel.com, the Nittany Lions are 28.5-point favorites entering the contest.
It's been a disappointing season for the Boilermakers, who are now 1-8 on the season. Purdue defeated Indiana State 49-0 in the opener but the Boilermakers have not won a game since. They sit at 0-6 in Big Ten play with three games to play.
Penn State, on the other hand, has enjoyed a strong campaign in 2024. The Nittany Lions are 8-1 on the year and are hoping to keep their Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win in West Lafayette on Saturday.
This weekend marks the final home game for Purdue during the 2024 season. It will be Senior Day at Ross-Ade Stadium, as the Boilermakers have road games against Michigan State and Indiana to close out the year.
Penn State travels to Purdue this week before a trip to Minnesota on Nov. 23. The Nittany Lions ends the year against Maryland at home.
Penn State leads the all-time series against Purdue 16-3-1. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.
