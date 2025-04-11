Spring Dates for College Football's 2025 Transfer Portal Window
The transfer portal window is about to open back up for student-athletes who play college football. Next week, the 10-day spring window opens, and there will likely be players flocking to it.
For spring, the college football transfer portal will open on Wednesday, April 16 and will close on Friday, April 25. It allows players 10 days to decide if they want to remain with their current program or explore opportunities elsewhere.
The first transfer portal window opened in December, following conference championship games. Athletes were able to enter from Dec. 9 through Dec. 28, but bowls and College Football Playoff games were in progress during that time.
Many college football teams will be winding down spring practices in the next few weeks, providing athletes with an opportunity to gauge their status with their current program. If they believe there are better opportunities elsewhere, they're likely to at least dabble in the transfer portal waters.
Student-athletes who enter the transfer portal are still permitted to return to their previous institution, assuming that the coaching staff approves.
Even though the spring window is shorter, it probably will be just as busy as the winter portal window.
