Tipoff Time, TV Designation Announced For Purdue Basketball's Game Against Florida State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The tipoff time and television designation for Purdue basketball's matchup with Florida State on Tuesday, Nov. 30, has officially been announced.

The two teams meet in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the third time since 2018 and are scheduled to play starting at 7:15 p.m. ET at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The Boilermakers welcomed the Seminoles to Mackey Arena for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge during the 2021-22 college basketball season and dominated in a 93-65 victory. The win was the first for Purdue over Florida State and snapped a three-game losing streak since their first meeting back on Nov. 29, 2005.

In last year's game, Purdue finished with five players scoring in double figures. Jaden Ivey led the way with 18 points and also tied a team-high with six rebounds on the night.

The Big Ten was victorious in last year's event with an 8-6 record against its ACC opponents. the third consecutive season that the Big Ten won, but the ACC currently leads the all-time series 12-8-3.

Here are all matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which is scheduled between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.

2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pitt at Northwestern

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

