Tipoff Time, TV Designation Announced For Purdue Basketball's Game Against Florida State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The tipoff time and television designation for Purdue basketball's matchup with Florida State on Tuesday, Nov. 30, has officially been announced.
The two teams meet in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the third time since 2018 and are scheduled to play starting at 7:15 p.m. ET at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
The Boilermakers welcomed the Seminoles to Mackey Arena for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge during the 2021-22 college basketball season and dominated in a 93-65 victory. The win was the first for Purdue over Florida State and snapped a three-game losing streak since their first meeting back on Nov. 29, 2005.
In last year's game, Purdue finished with five players scoring in double figures. Jaden Ivey led the way with 18 points and also tied a team-high with six rebounds on the night.
The Big Ten was victorious in last year's event with an 8-6 record against its ACC opponents. the third consecutive season that the Big Ten won, but the ACC currently leads the all-time series 12-8-3.
Here are all matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which is scheduled between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.
2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups
Monday, Nov. 28
- Minnesota at Virginia Tech
- Pitt at Northwestern
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Syracuse at Illinois
- Maryland at Louisville
- Penn State at Clemson
- Virginia at Michigan
- Wake Forest at Wisconsin
- Georgia Tech at Iowa
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Ohio State at Duke
- Purdue at Florida State
- Rutgers at Miami
- North Carolina at Indiana
- Michigan State at Notre Dame
- Boston College at Nebraska
