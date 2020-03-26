My Two Cents: In Trying Times, Brees and Stefanovic Make Us Smile

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With many of us confined to four lonely walls these days, it doesn't take much to put a smile on our faces. With no sports, it's hard to stay happy all day every day, especially in March, my favorite sports month of the year.

But thankfully, I've had good reason to smile the past couple of days thanks to a couple of Purdue athletes. Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees, with the help of some great voices in New Orleans, but together a great tweet with his boys, who got outside and had some basketball fun.

This, of course, was must-see. It went viral, which is understandable with nothing to do but hang out on the laptop or the mobile phone.

Current Purdue basketball player Sasha Stefanovic, stuck inside his home in Crown Point, Ind, because of the coronavirus pandemic, is keeping himself busy, too. Even when you're bored inside, there are still games to be played, even if you're making them up along the way.

Since we're probably a month or two away — at the very least — from getting back to games on the field and inside our TVs, I'm glad these guys could make us laugh.

Keep it coming, guys.

There is very little good about this pandemic, of course, but this extra time with family can certainly be counted on the plus side. And it's good to see some of the favorites from Boiler Nation be able to help make us smile.

Even former Boilermaker Robbie Hummel is honest about his new workout routine.

Related Purdue basketball stories