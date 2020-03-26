BoilermakersCountry
My Two Cents: In Trying Times, Brees and Stefanovic Make Us Smile

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With many of us confined to four lonely walls these days, it doesn't take much to put a smile on our faces. With no sports, it's hard to stay happy all day every day, especially in March, my favorite sports month of the year.

But thankfully, I've had good reason to smile the past couple of days thanks to a couple of Purdue athletes. Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees, with the help of some great voices in New Orleans, but together a great tweet with his boys, who got outside and had some basketball fun.

This, of course, was must-see. It went viral, which is understandable with nothing to do but hang out on the laptop or the mobile phone.

Current Purdue basketball player Sasha Stefanovic, stuck inside his home in Crown Point, Ind, because of the coronavirus pandemic, is keeping himself busy, too. Even when you're bored inside, there are still games to be played, even if you're making them up along the way.

Since we're probably a month or two away — at the very least — from getting back to games on the field and inside our TVs, I'm glad these guys could make us laugh.

Keep it coming, guys. 

There is very little good about this pandemic, of course, but this extra time with family can certainly be counted on the plus side. And it's good to see some of the favorites from Boiler Nation be able to help make us smile.

Even former Boilermaker Robbie Hummel is honest about his new workout routine.

COMMUNITY

2020 Tokyo Olympics Will Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus

This week's news has been dominated by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brett Douglas

Former Purdue Quarterback David Blough Still Sees Future With Detroit Lions

Despite the Detroit Lions signing Chase Daniel as a backup quarterback, David Blough remains confident in earning the backup role.

Brett Douglas

Purdue To Play West Virginia in New York in December

The Boilermakers will square off with West Virginia on Dec. 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. as part of a triple header.

tombrew94

Former Purdue Great Drew Brees Re-Signs With Saints

Former Purdue football legendary quarterback Drew Brees re-signed for two years with the New Orleans Saints.

Brett Douglas

My Two Cents: Sadly, Selection Sunday Was Just Another Day

No NCAA basketball tournament means no Selection Sunday today, and that's almost as bad as missing out on Christmas.

tombrew94

Purdue Catcher Zac Fascia Is Going To Be Just Fine

Purdue baseball senior catcher Zac Fascia's career is over amid the cancellation of all NCAA sports due to coronavirus.

Brett Douglas

Indiana High School Tournament Gets Postponed

Purdue commit Caleb Furst and his Blackhawk Christian teammates will have to wait to state their title dreams after the postponement.

tombrew94

Purdue Players, Coaches go to Social Media to Say Goodbye

The college basketball season ended abruptly on Thursday after the NCAA shut down all sports because of the coronavirus scare, so Purdue players and coaches reached out to fans on social media.

tombrew94

Purdue Coordinator Anthony Poindexter Headed to the College Football Hall of Fame

Former Virginia player turned Purdue coach Anthony Poindexter will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year.

JD Arland

Former Purdue Coach Gene Keady Still a Great Storyteller

Gene Keady is 83 years old now and thoroughly enjoying retirement. One of his favorite things though, is still hanging around his Purdue basketball program with his former player, Matt Painter.

tombrew94

