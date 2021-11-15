VIDEO: Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Previews Upcoming Matchup With Northwestern

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. Here's everything he had to say, including video.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football, after a 59-31 loss against Ohio State on the road, travels to Wrigley Field this Saturday to face off against Northwestern. Coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the Boilermakers' loss and the team's upcoming game.

Purdue is scheduled to play Northwestern at noon ET on Saturday. As of Monday, the Boilermakers are an 11.5-point favorite according to SI Sports Book. The over/under is 48.5.

Here's a look at what Brohm had to say ahead of Purdue's next matchup of the season:

Opening Statement

JEFF BROHM: Well, we went to work yesterday, put to bed the last game, went over all the corrections, everything we needed to do, made sure we addressed all the things that showed out in our previous game.

So now we're moving on to the next one. We've got an opponent that we haven't had very good success with here recently, that does a really good job of not beating themselves, playing disciplined football, sound defense, they're big and physical up front, run the football, control possessions and make the other team beat them.

We're going to have to have a good week of practice, get better at a lot of the things that showed up in the last game, and take care of the football.

I think the last game, the two turnovers early, one on special teams, one on offense, then the really bad punt, put us behind the eight ball against a really, really good team. That's too much to overcome, for sure. We've got to clean all those things up.

In order to win in this conference you got to play really good in all three segments: offense, defense, special teams. We've got to figure out a way to get that done.

Q. On the fumble with Jack and King, was there lack of communication there or just how did that unfold after you went back and looked at it, talked to the guys?

JEFF BROHM: Well, it was supposed to be a reverse throwback to the quarterback. Somebody made a mistake. I don't want to point any fingers. There was a mistake made on the play.

Q. You mentioned after the game about changes you made with the offensive line, not from a personnel standpoint. Without going into technical details, what things have changed with them as far as how they're approaching pass protection?

JEFF BROHM: Well, we played very efficient football up front on the offensive side with the offensive line the last couple games. I think it's a combination of a lot of things. A lot of things go into it.

Just like when you win, quarterback gets a lot of the credit. When you lose, a lot of the blame. Same thing with the offensive line.

For us, Coach Williams, Coach Callaway, we put a lot of time and resources into developing those guys. Those guys are probably the hardest working group on the team. They get out there early, they stay late. They work their tails off. To me they give us everything they have.

We try to figure out ways to get the ball out quick. We try to figure out ways to mix in the run game with it. We've tried to figure out ways to throw some passes without pass blocking, but run blocking, without going downfield. We've tried to not take too many dropback passes, but run a more off play-action if we want to. So I think just a combination of doing all those things.

Our offensive line has worked hard. Our quarterback has gotten the ball out quickly due to a lot of reasons. It has helped us without question, throwing that many times last game, without Aidan hitting the ground, much less taking a sack, that's very good. I was very proud of him. That part is outstanding.

We've got to build on that, got to continue to figure out ways to run the ball, figure out a way to get more big plays, be efficient in what we're doing.

I think turnovers are critical. All three segments have to play at a high level. We just didn't get that done last game.

Q. Playing at Wrigley Field, everything that comes with that, you still have a game to play, how do you balance the two where there's extra excitement of this venue but also the game at hand?

JEFF BROHM: I think there's extra excitement for the fans, people that want to go to Wrigley. That's awesome. It's an historic, great venue.

As far as our football team, they want to win. I'm sure it will be in the back of their head, but it's going to be a football field just like normal. Our guys want to go out there and get back in the win column.

Both teams on the same sideline, a few different things like that, it will be unique. We're going to go over to the field Friday so they can walk around and see how things are situated, which we normally don't do anymore. We used to do that 20 years ago. We normally don't. We will do that just to make sure they're there, they've seen it. When we get there come game day, it will be all about business, trying to win the game.

Q. Logistics, both teams on the same sideline. On the far end, do you plan to sub as much in those situations?

JEFF BROHM: We have a meeting today at 1:00 to discuss more of those details.

I was able to play there years ago at Illinois. I honestly can't remember all those technical rules. I do know both teams run the same sideline. That game went the same direction because it was situated where the wall was up against the end zone.

As far as substitutions, I would think they'll give us maybe a little more time to get guys on and off the field, especially if the ball is not between the 30 yard line. They may have to give the coaches a little more leeway to move out on the field to give signals, as well. But I'm not for sure how that exactly will come up. That's going to be discussed today actually.

Q. A meeting today, just with your people?

JEFF BROHM: No, this is the officials, both Northwestern and Purdue.

Q. You have two games left. You're just focused on Northwestern. No longer do you have a top five opponent that is sitting out there, the hype from the national scene. You have two football games you're trying to win. Do you feel like your team will be able to zero in and focus on what is at hand here, what you still can accomplish here these last two weeks?

JEFF BROHM: I would hope so. I think our guys work hard every week. For us, it's about just winning the next game. We were disappointed we didn't win the last one, we didn't play better. There were some things we did okay, but there were a lot of things to learn from it.

It showed us in some areas how far we have to come, which you have to see sometimes. You have to be honest, look in the mirror, say we've got to try to fix this, get better at this, improve here. That game showed us quite a few things that we've got to work hard to improve on.

It wasn't our defense's best game, without question. They've done good things this year. We've got to tighten up some things there and make sure we're getting back to playing sound, fundamental football, tackling, being aggressive, not giving up easy completions, covering down, getting set and lined up in a good stance, in a good position. Those are all important things to do.

Special teams, we've had our moments here and there, but we've got to execute. That didn't happen. Offensively it's about not turning the ball over, being efficient in our play. Just a lot of things we have to work on.

Like I said, in this conference, if you can't win at all three segments, you're not going to win the game. We've got to play efficient in all three areas.

Q. Payne Durham come out of Saturday's game okay? Do you anticipate more snaps for him this week?

JEFF BROHM: He, Garrett, Lawrence, Kydran, those are all guys that are battling. Broc Thompson. Those are the main five battling through some things.

We'll just gut it out. A few may have to get some things fixed at the end of the year. They're gutting it out right now and we hope to get a few of them back a little healthier.

Q. Any concerns about the defense bouncing back?

JEFF BROHM: I don't think so. Our guys have worked hard. We've tried to address some things that I thought we did get better at for the most part this year. This last game exploited quite a few things. It wasn't one of our better games either. I don't think we made them earn it as much as we should have. Those things happen.

I think it highlighted to us certain areas that we've got to tighten up and make sure that it doesn't happen again. When you lose, hopefully you're critical enough of yourself and your unit to figure out a way to get better. I would like to think our guys come out hungry, ready to play, ready to prove what they're all about.

Q. Offense continues to play at a high level. In your mind, what have been some of the keys to really getting that offense on track?

JEFF BROHM: I think it's some of the things I mentioned to Mike. Having balance in some form or fashion is good. Doesn't mean you have to have 50/50, but you've got to be able to do both efficiently. If one is better than the other, that's fine. I think we've addressed that and we've shown the ability to do both.

At the same time, you know what, we've got some receivers and a quarterback, we can do that pretty good as well. In order to create big plays, to get points, you've got to score, you've got to make big plays. I don't know if we're ever going to get this year a ton of huge plays in the running game. We can get big plays in the passing game.

We still want to be aggressive in our approach, but yet smart. I think doing that and eliminating negative plays has helped us. We have not had as many sacks. We have gotten the ball out quicker. We have mixed in the run-pass and some things to help everybody do their job better.

Like I said, the turnovers, we had one this past game on offense, but eliminating those has given us more possessions. When you have a turnover, it can be a 14-point swing: you not having the ball, them being able to score. That's why it's so critical that we try to win that battle. We have in most of the games that we've won.

Q. Is Aidan O'Connell playing better than any quarterback you've had since you've been at Purdue?

JEFF BROHM: Well, I know the last two games he's played at a really high level against really good opponents. This is playing against really good opponents, and he's been very efficient, he's been very accurate, he's made plays, been consistent.

I don't want to compare him to anyone else, but he's done a very, very good job. There's games he's learned from. Coming back from Iowa, having to play Wisconsin, who is really good on defense, did a lot of really good things. We got a little too greedy. That's all of us. We've tried to adjust that.

But, yes, he has done an outstanding job the last couple games.

Q. You were a top baseball prospect at one time. Talk about your baseball background. You spent a couple years in the minors, were drafted.

JEFF BROHM: Okay. Want me to feel good about myself, I guess. Either that or bad if I talk about all the strike-outs I had.

I love the game of baseball. I love sports. I love going to all the Purdue games of all the sports, me and my family.

Baseball to me is a game with a lot of history and tradition. Obviously Wrigley Field is as iconic as anywhere. For me playing at Wrigley is awesome. I know for our players it is, as well. I love baseball. Putting a football field in a baseball stadium is unique. I know our fans will like watching football in that manner.

Baseball is a unique game. You have to have great hand-eye coordination. You may not be the best athlete overall, but you have to have the hand-eye coordination skills. Takes a lot of practice and repetition like golf.

I was fortunate enough to play for a little while with a lot of great players and coaches. Would love to do it again. But it's long gone. I'm coaching now. Coaching's a lot more work than playing actually.

I love the game of baseball. I know we're looking forward to playing at Wrigley.

Q. With Aidan playing as well as he's playing at the end of his career, do you anticipate trying to actively recruit him to come back next season?

JEFF BROHM: We would like all of our guys to play as long as they want to, Aidan included. We really haven't discussed it a whole lot with any of our players. We want them to finish this year, do the best job they can.

I'm big in general about not looking down the road at all. We'll get to it at some point. I know he loves to compete, loves to play, loves to do everything to represent Purdue in the right way.

I know we have some other guys as well that will have decisions. I would hope all of them that are playing and want to continue to showcase what they're all about come back. We'll discuss that at the end of the year. Those things will be finalized probably when the season's over.

Q. You had the chance to throw out a first pitch at Wrigley a few years ago. This is also a big game for Purdue fans, being in Chicago. May not be quite a home game, but a lot of Purdue fans. Talk about the ability to have an impact in that market for Purdue.

JEFF BROHM: Our fans have been tremendous all year. We're thankful for all them showing out all of our home games. They've been outstanding. We've been able to win some, and some we haven't.

It's always important for our players and coaches to make them feel good, to represent this university and our team. Going to Chicago where we have a lot of alumni, a lot of people that love Purdue, yeah, I think it will be a lot of fun for all those. We're hopeful for good weather where they can come out and have a good time. I know it will be early, but they'll be able to get up, have some fun before the game, sit in a different venue of a baseball stadium and watch football in a unique way.

Our team wants to go out there and represent themselves well. I know we need to have a good week of practice. We need to go out and execute and play well. We want to try to make all of our fans happy. We're looking forward to a good turnout. I know they will be excited about it. Hopefully we can come out and play well.

Q. What do you remember about recruiting Aidan or him recruiting you as a walk-on to come to this program, obviously what he's done since?

JEFF BROHM: We were lucky to get Aidan. Really just his quarterback coach who he worked with and I had a relationship with. He trusted me, really just called me out of the blue and said, I have a young man that may like to walk on. He may have had one Division III offer. Would you be interested in meeting with him and his family? I said, Sure.

Trying to think. I think we already had two quarterbacks committed when I got here. I'm not the type that wants to turn those people away. We honored those commitments. We weren't going to take another quarterback. To get a walk-on would have been great. I didn't really know much about him.

We watched his video a little bit, not a whole lot. He was okay. He came in, we met with him. We didn't push him one way or the other. We weren't for sure what he was going to do. Fortunately, luckily for us, he decided to come here.

When he got here, he was a great young man, had a great work ethic, but I can't stand here and say that I saw what would happen now back then. I just think over the year or two you could see some improvement, you could see some things. Man, he's really kind of done a really good job. He worked hard, he understood our system, he could execute some plays. Next thing you know, we had at least two, maybe three quarterbacks go down and he was forced into action.

To his credit, my brother Brian who had been working with him, he came in and did a pretty good job. He helped us win some games. He had some uncanny poise and presence in the pocket, just the calmness to him that is not as natural for first-time guys going in, is probably due to his strong faith in the man upstairs, himself and his teammates.

I think he knew his limitations, what he was good at. I just think he's continued to build from there. He's a student of the game. He works hard at it. He spends extra time doing it.

But I think he just really knows what his strengths are and what his weaknesses are. He tries to play to his strengths. We try to play to his strengths as well.

I give all the credit to him. He's worked really hard to get where he's at. He's got a really good family. He represents this university in the right way. We're fortunate and very lucky to have him as our quarterback.

