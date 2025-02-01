WATCH: Barry Odom Promises to Bring Purdue Football Back to 'Winning Ways'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Barry Odom wasted no time winning over Purdue fans. On Friday night, inside a packed Mackey Arena, the new football coach grabbed the microphone during a timeout and promised to bring the Boilermaker program back to its winning ways.
Odom was at Friday's rivalry game between No. 10 Purdue and Indiana at Mackey Arena. During a media timeout, the new football coach sent a promising message to those wearing gold and black inside the venue.
"We're going to get Purdue football back to the winning ways," Odom said. "We're gonna win, we're gonna win now and we're gonna win big."
As you can imagine, that received a standing ovation.
Purdue is hungry for success on the gridiron after two subpar years. The Boilermakers are just 5-19 in the last two seasons, which included a 1-11 mark in 2024. It's a program that took a nosedive after reaching the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022.
We still have a long wait until football season, but Odom got fans excited about it on Friday night.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-INDIANA: A rivalry gets renewed on Friday, as No. 10 Purdue hosts Indiana at Mackey Arena. Here's the time, television information, key stats, top players and more. CLICK HERE
PURDUE HYPE VIDEO: Purdue dropped an intense hype video to get fans excited for Friday night's rivalry showdown vs. Indiana. The game is set for 8 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. CLICK HERE
PURDUE KEEPING EYES ON BIG TEN: Yes, Friday's rivalry game between No. 10 Purdue and Indiana is a rivalry game, but the Boilermakers are keeping their focus on a third straight Big Ten title. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS IU RIVALRY: Purdue coach Matt Painter talked about the rivalry game with Indiana. He says it's more than an ordinary game and it's not "just another game" on the schedule. CLICK HERE