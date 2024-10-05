WATCH: Kyndrich Breedlove Hauls in Purdue's First Interception of Season
Purdue has finally recorded a takeaway. Defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove made an impressive play on a Wisconsin pass, recording the Boilermakers' first interception of the 2024 season.
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke tried to convert a 3rd-and-7 by hitting Badgers receiver Will Pauling. The receiver dropped the ball and Breedlove was in the right place at the right time, collecting the football before it hit the ground.
That interception marked the first turnover Purdue's defense had created all season. The Boilers were the last team in FBS without a takeaway.
Purdue was able to turn the interception into points. The Boilers put together a nine-play, 42-yard drive and kicked a field goal to make the score 14-3.
The Boilers didn't get off to an ideal start in Madison, but at least they were able to get some momentum with Breedlove's pick.
