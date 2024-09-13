Boilermakers Country

WATCH: Purdue Drops Hype Video Ahead of Clash with Notre Dame

Purdue plays in-state rival Notre Dame on Saturday. The Boilermakers dropped a hype video on Friday to get fans fired up for the clash.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Jeffrey M'Ba (0) celebrates after a defensive stop
Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Jeffrey M'Ba (0) celebrates after a defensive stop / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Purdue is preparing for one of the biggest games of the year this weekend. On Saturday, the Boilermakers will battle No. 18 Notre Dame in a renewed rivalry at Ross-Ade Stadium.

It's been a long time since Purdue last defeated Notre Dame — 27 years, to be exactly. The Boilermakers' last win came in 2007, losing each of the last eight meetings to the Fighting Irish.

Friday, just a day prior to kickoff, Purdue released a hype video to get fans excited for Saturday's battle in West Lafayette. Below is the video, shared by the football program's social media team:

Notre Dame might be the favorite to win the game, but Purdue coach Ryan Walters says his team is carrying a big chip on its shoulder.

"This group is hungry. They're pissed off. We've got a chip on our shoulder, and we've got a lot of belief," Walters said during his weekly radio show. "That's a recipe I feel really confident in."

Purdue and Notre Dame are scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff and the game will air on CBS.

