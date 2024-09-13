WATCH: Purdue Drops Hype Video Ahead of Clash with Notre Dame
Purdue is preparing for one of the biggest games of the year this weekend. On Saturday, the Boilermakers will battle No. 18 Notre Dame in a renewed rivalry at Ross-Ade Stadium.
It's been a long time since Purdue last defeated Notre Dame — 27 years, to be exactly. The Boilermakers' last win came in 2007, losing each of the last eight meetings to the Fighting Irish.
Friday, just a day prior to kickoff, Purdue released a hype video to get fans excited for Saturday's battle in West Lafayette. Below is the video, shared by the football program's social media team:
Notre Dame might be the favorite to win the game, but Purdue coach Ryan Walters says his team is carrying a big chip on its shoulder.
"This group is hungry. They're pissed off. We've got a chip on our shoulder, and we've got a lot of belief," Walters said during his weekly radio show. "That's a recipe I feel really confident in."
Purdue and Notre Dame are scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff and the game will air on CBS.
