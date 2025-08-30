WATCH: Ryan Browne Connects With Arhmad Branch For Purdue's First TD of 2025
It didn't take long to create some excitement about the Barry Odom era in West Lafayette. Just 40 seconds into Saturday's season opener against Ball State, Purdue was able to find the end zone.
Quarterback Ryan Browne connected with wide receiver Arhmad Branch for a 49-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the contest. The touchdown strike gave the Boilermakers a 7-0 lead on the Cardinals early in the game.
It was the first completed pass of the day for Browne.
Branch had to make some impressive moves to avoid getting tackled by a few Ball State defensive backs. It was a great start for the Boilermakers, who are hoping to end an 11-game losing streak.
Last season, Branch had just one touch for Purdue, taking one carry for three yards and a touchdown in Purdue's loss to Illinois in 2024.
Browne finished last year completing 43-of-76 passes for 532 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
