Boilermakers Country

WATCH: Ryan Browne Connects With Arhmad Branch For Purdue's First TD of 2025

It took Purdue just 40 seconds to score its first touchdown of the Barry Odom era, as Ryan Browne connected with Arhmad Branch for a 49-yard score.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15)
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

It didn't take long to create some excitement about the Barry Odom era in West Lafayette. Just 40 seconds into Saturday's season opener against Ball State, Purdue was able to find the end zone.

Quarterback Ryan Browne connected with wide receiver Arhmad Branch for a 49-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the contest. The touchdown strike gave the Boilermakers a 7-0 lead on the Cardinals early in the game.

It was the first completed pass of the day for Browne.

Branch had to make some impressive moves to avoid getting tackled by a few Ball State defensive backs. It was a great start for the Boilermakers, who are hoping to end an 11-game losing streak.

Last season, Branch had just one touch for Purdue, taking one carry for three yards and a touchdown in Purdue's loss to Illinois in 2024.

Browne finished last year completing 43-of-76 passes for 532 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Related stories on Purdue football

PURDUE DROPS HYPE VIDEO: The Barry Odom era has arrived in West Lafayette. Purdue's creative team dropped a hype video ahead of Saturday's game to get fans excited for the opener. CLICK HERE

PURDUE NAMES KERRIGAN HONORARY CAPTAIN: Purdue has named an honorary captain for Saturday's season opener against Ball State. This week's captain is a former All-American and NFL defensive end. CLICK HERE

BREES ADMIRES MOCKOBEE: It would have been easy to understand if Devin Mockobee left Purdue for another school. He remained in West Lafayette, and a Boilermaker icon admires his loyalty. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

Home/Football