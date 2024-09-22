Boilermakers Country

Week 5 Associated Press Poll: 6 Big Ten Teams in Top-25

Six teams in the Big Ten landed in the Associated Press poll heading into Week 5. Ohio State leads the way at No. 3.

Dustin Schutte

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Associated Press poll has been released following another week of college football action. A total of six Big Ten teams landed in the top-25 as we head into Week 5 of the season.

Nebraska dropped out of the rankings after dropping a 31-24 overtime game to Illinois on Friday night. The Fighting Illini moved up 5 spots to No. 19 thanks to the win.

Michigan is also on the rise after an impressive victory over a ranked USC squad. The Wolverines are up to No. 12 while the Trojans dropped to No. 13.

Indiana is making a push towards the top-25, receiving the second-most votes among the "others receiving votes" category. Nebraska and Iowa also received votes.

Below is the top-25 entering Week 5.

College football Week 5 AP poll

  1. Texas Longhorns (4-0)
  2. Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)
  5. Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)
  6. Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)
  7. Miami (Fla.) (4-0)
  8. Oregon Ducks (3-0)
  9. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)
  10. Utah Utes (4-0)
  11. Missouri Tigers (4-0)
  12. Michigan Wolverines (3-1)
  13. USC Trojans (2-1)
  14. LSU Tigers (3-1)
  15. Louisville Cardinals (3-0)
  16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1)
  17. Clemson Tigers (2-1)
  18. Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)
  19. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0)
  20. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1)
  21. Oklahoma Sooners (3-1)
  22. BYU Cougars (4-0)
  23. Kansas State Wildcats (3-1)
  24. Texas A&M Aggies (3-1)
  25. Boise State Broncos (2-1)

Others receiving votes: Washington State (67); Indiana (63); Boston College (55); UNLV (53); Pitt (37); Nebraska (25); Iowa (24); James Madison (11); South Carolina (7); Liberty (4); Arkansas (3); UCF (3); Arizona (2); SMU (2); Navy (1).

Related Big Ten stories

SPREADS FOR EVERY BIG TEN GAME IN WEEK 5: It's a full slate of conference games this weekend. The opening spreads have been released for every Big Ten game in Week 5. CLICK HERE

2024 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: A complete list of every Big Ten football game during the 2024 season, including dates, kickoff times, television information and more. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte

DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Football