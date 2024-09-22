Week 5 Associated Press Poll: 6 Big Ten Teams in Top-25
The Associated Press poll has been released following another week of college football action. A total of six Big Ten teams landed in the top-25 as we head into Week 5 of the season.
Nebraska dropped out of the rankings after dropping a 31-24 overtime game to Illinois on Friday night. The Fighting Illini moved up 5 spots to No. 19 thanks to the win.
Michigan is also on the rise after an impressive victory over a ranked USC squad. The Wolverines are up to No. 12 while the Trojans dropped to No. 13.
Indiana is making a push towards the top-25, receiving the second-most votes among the "others receiving votes" category. Nebraska and Iowa also received votes.
Below is the top-25 entering Week 5.
College football Week 5 AP poll
- Texas Longhorns (4-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)
- Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)
- Miami (Fla.) (4-0)
- Oregon Ducks (3-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)
- Utah Utes (4-0)
- Missouri Tigers (4-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (3-1)
- USC Trojans (2-1)
- LSU Tigers (3-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (3-0)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1)
- Clemson Tigers (2-1)
- Iowa State Cyclones (3-0)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1)
- Oklahoma Sooners (3-1)
- BYU Cougars (4-0)
- Kansas State Wildcats (3-1)
- Texas A&M Aggies (3-1)
- Boise State Broncos (2-1)
Others receiving votes: Washington State (67); Indiana (63); Boston College (55); UNLV (53); Pitt (37); Nebraska (25); Iowa (24); James Madison (11); South Carolina (7); Liberty (4); Arkansas (3); UCF (3); Arizona (2); SMU (2); Navy (1).
