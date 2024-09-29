Week 6 Associated Press Poll: 7 Big Ten Teams Ranked in Latest Top-25
After a 5-0 start to the season, Indiana has now entered the Associated Press top-25. The Hoosiers defeated Maryland 42-28 on Saturday, proving to be one of college football's most surprising teams in 2024 thus far.
Ohio State remains the Big Ten's highest-ranked team at No. 3 following a blowout win over Michigan State. Oregon, Penn State and Michigan are also in the top-10 and USC is now listed at No. 11.
Despite a loss to Penn State Saturday night, Illinois also remains in the top-25 this weekend. Here's the complete rundown of the latest Associated Press poll as we enter Week 6 of the college football season.
Week 6 Associated Press Poll
- Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)
- Texas Longhorns (5-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (3-1)
- Oregon Ducks (4-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)
- Miami (Fla) (5-0)
- Missouri Tigers (4-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (4-1)
- USC Trojans (3-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (4-1)
- LSU Tigers (4-1)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1)
- Clemson Tigers (3-1)
- Iowa State Cyclones (4-0)
- BYU Cougars (5-0)
- Utah Utes (4-1)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-1)
- Kansas State Wildcats (4-1)
- Boise State Broncos (3-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (3-1)
- Indiana Hoosiers (5-0)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)
- UNLV Rebels (4-0)
Others receiving votes: Arizona (106), Pitt (42), Nebraska (30), Boston College (18), Iowa (17), James Madison (13), Oklahoma State (8), South Carolina (8), Rutgers (7), Kentucky (6), Navy (6), SMU (4), Army (2), Colorado (1).
Related Big Ten stories
BIG TEN WEEK 6 OPENING SPREADS: Another week of Big Ten football is on the horizon. Here's a look at every spread for Week 6 games in the conference. CLICK HERE