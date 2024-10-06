Week 7 Associated Press Poll: Big Ten Takes 3 of Top-4 Spots
The Big Ten accounts for 75 percent of the teams in the top-four of the Associated Press poll as we enter Week 7 of the college football season. After a chaotic, exciting and upset-filled Saturday, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State are all in the top-four, the highest-ranked teams in the conference.
A total of six teams in the league remain ranked in the latest AP top-25. Indiana moved up to No. 18 after a road win over Northwestern and Illinois is at No. 23 after an off week. Michigan plummeted from No. 10 to No. 24 after suffering a loss to Washington.
Here's a complete look at the Associated Press poll for Week 7.
Week 7 Associated Press Poll
1. Texas Longhorns (5-0)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0)
3. Oregon Ducks (5-0)
4. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)
5. Georgia Bulldogs (4-1)
6. Miami Hurricanes (6-0)
7. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1)
8. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)
9. Ole Miss Rebels (5-1)
10. Clemson Tigers (4-1)
T-11. Iowa State Cyclones (5-0)
T-11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1)
13. LSU Tigers (4-1)
14. BYU Cougars (5-0)
15. Texas A&M Aggies (5-1)
16. Utah Utes (4-1)
17. Boise State Broncos (4-1)
T-18. Kansas State Wildcats (4-1)
T-18. Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)
T-18. Oklahoma Sooners (4-1)
21. Missouri Tigers (4-1)
22. Pitt Panthers (5-0)
23. Illinois Fighting llini (4-1)
24. Michigan Wolverines (4-2)
25. SMU Mustangs (5-1)
Others receiving votes: USC (98), Nebraska (51), Navy (43), Army (33), Vanderbilt (26), Arkansas (17), Washington State (8), Iowa (8), Texas Tech (7), Syracuse (6), Washington (4), Louisville (4), Colorado (3), Kentucky (1).
