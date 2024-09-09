What Purdue Coach Ryan Walters Said in His Press Conference Ahead of Notre Dame Game
A major test awaits Purdue this weekend. On Saturday, the Boilermakers will host No. 18 Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium, the first meeting between the in-state rivals since 2021.
Purdue is looking to notch its first signature victory of the Ryan Walters era while Notre Dame is hoping to bounce back after suffering a disappointing loss to Northern Illinois last week.
Monday, Walters met with reporters as Purdue prepares for Notre Dame. here's everything the Boilermakers coach had to say.
On what he expects from Notre Dame after the loss to Northern Illinois ...
Walters: "We're going to err on the side of thinking they're going to be an angry football team. Anytime you are top-five in the country and lose the home opener, that's going to leave a bad taste in your mouth.
"I know Coach (Marcus) Freeman will have those guys fired up and ready to play. So, we're fully anticipating getting their best shot."
On if this is a "prove it" game for Purdue ...
Walters: "Yeah, I definitely think there's an element of proving it or earning respect. I'd be lying to you if I didn't say that this game was circled on my calendar. We're glad we had a bye week to get some guys healthy, get some extra prep in. We had a really good practice on Sunday. I'm anticipating having a really good week of practice this week. We'll line it up and go compete on Saturday."
On the biggest things Purdue accomplished in the bye week ...
Walters: "You get back to basics on fundamentals, technique — still did a lot of good-on-good just to maintain the speed of the game. But you also get a jump on early downs. We introduced third downs a little bit earlier than we usually do. We're going to introduce red area earlier than we usually do.
"Get a chance to get your legs back and fresh, coming off of fall camp and that first game. You're continually improving. That's got to be the goal throughout the course of the season."
On the status of receiver CJ Smith and CB Nyland Green ...
Walters: "I wouldn't anticipate them being out there this week. They're close, they're really close. You watch them — I have to not watch them work out in rehab, because it's making more excited. I want them to be out there.
"They're doing a great job attacking every day, trying to get back healthy. They're champing at the bit to get back out there and our training staff, they've collabed very well to put them in a position to get back as early as possible."
On Purdue's depth at receiver this year ...
Walters: "A week ago, we probably played more guys than you would anticipate playing in a normal game. So, I think the numbers are a little bit skewed that way. But guys that got in early that scored — the good thing about our offense is the ball can find anybody. It just depends on what the defense is presenting and how they're reacting post-snap. Hudson (Card) does a great job of spreading the ball around and not forcing the issue and taking what the defense gives him."
On the value of getting WR Jahmal Edrine involved in the game early ...
Walters: "That's exactly why we did it (against Indiana State). They're playing off, let's just spit it out to him, let him take that first contact, let him get the juices flowing a little bit. Let's get his first reception, go tempo and do it again.
"I just think it allowed him to settle into it. Get the cobwebs out of there and get used to getting hit."
On his appreciation for the Purdue-Notre Dame rivalry ...
Walters: "I'm a football fan, you know what I mean? You talk about Notre Dame — obviously my dad played at Colorado in the late 80s, early 90s. Notre Dame was their arch nemesis in the National Championship Game. So, I remember the Rocket Ismail days and all the great players that have come through there.
"So, to be able to host a ranked Notre Dame team at home, in Ross-Ade, in front of the best and most loyal fans out there, it's a special moment. I'm excited for it, I know our guys are excited for it. It'll be fun to go out there and compete."
On if he has any specific Notre Dame memories ...
Walters: "I remember Rocket took a punt return back and there was a phantom holding call, which led to Colorado winning the game. That's probably the most pivotal play I remember."
On the biggest difference he sees in DB Antonio Stevens from last year ...
Walters: "I think he's a lot more confident with what he's doing. I think the Michigan game (last year) sort of validated his belief in what he's capable of doing.
"Then us, as a staff, trusting him to be the starter in that position. That's an important position in our defense, our scheme. I think he's more comfortable, more confident in what we're asking him to do. I've been really impressed with his leadership and his willingness to hold other people accountable. He's a guy who's been around here a long time, overcome adversity and has been resilient. I think guys in the locker room respect that.
"He works at it. He's diligent in his craft. He respects his preparation. I think that's why he's playing with confidence right now."
On if the addition of West Coast schools to the Big Ten changes recruiting ...
Walters: "No, not really. It's still time on task. We're still three time zones away from the West Coast. It's a long travel day. It's not worth it, really, to go all the way out there when you have a bunch of talent within a two-and-a-half hour driving radius.
"It's awesome that you get to see different venues and play against different storied programs, but there'd have to be a prior relationship or a guy reaching out to say he's interested for us to travel that far and skip over a bunch of talented gjuys that are right in our backyard."
On his expectations when he recruited former Notre Dame OL Joey Tanona ...
Walters: "I didn't really know what to think. You watch his high school tape and you see why he was rated as high as he was and why he was recruited as hard as he was. When we decided to take him, I think the thing I was most excited about was his excitement. His willingness and desire to be a Purdue Boilermaker and play football again — his passion and excitement for that led me to believe it would be a quick turnaround.
"Just the way he went to work when he got here, changed his body and got back into the swing of things from a technique standpoint. His mindset and attitude, that's why it's not surprising he's been able to give us some quality minutes right now."
On his relationship with Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman ...
Walters: "The thing that is unique about this profession is that everyone's career path is different. There's no blueprint for success. I think the thing that I've admired from afar (about him) is just the quick rise, the consistent success and consistent play on the defensive side of the ball. Obviously, I'm a defensive guy. So, you study a little bit, you pay attention.
"I was happy as heck for him when Notre Dame decided to hire him as the head coach when Coach (Brian) Kelly went to LSU. I thought that was a bold and deserving response to that departure. I have a lot of respect for him, can't wait to go compete against him."
On what stands out from the Notre Dame secondary ...
Walters: "They've got some experience on the backend. They're athletic. They play some man coverage and understand where their help is and where they can't get beat. I just think that experience and the two teams that they've played haven't stretch them a whole lot. But you can tell it's a group that's played a lot together and well-versed with what they're doing schematically."
On how he spent his Saturday in the bye week ...
Walters: "Watched a lot of ball. Went a saw a soccer game, also. Went home and watched a lot of football."
Related stories on Purdue football
SPREAD FOR PURDUE-NOTRE DAME RELEASED: Even after a loss to Northern Illinois, Notre Dame is a sizable favorite entering Saturday's game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE
RYAN WALTERS TALKS SCHEDULING: Purdue has regularly played one of the most challenging nonconference schedules in the Big Ten. But coach Ryan Walters hinted at changes potentially coming. CLICK HERE