Purdue Ends Month of May Among Top 10 in Sales at NIL Store
Purdue was one of the top-selling schools at the NIL Store in May. It was one of four Big Ten schools to crack the top 10 for the month, coming in at No. 8.
The NIL Store works with more than 110 schools across college athletics. Cracking the top 10 is a sign of great fan and team support. At this time, the NIL Store did not release specific players whose sales did the best in May.
Here's the complete top 10 for the month of May:
- UConn Huskies
- UCLA Bruins
- Duke Blue Devils
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Florida Gators
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Maryland Terrapins
- West Virginia Mountaineers
Throughout the college basketball season, Purdue is consistently in the top 10 for sales at the NIL Store. With so much hype surrounding the Boilermakers entering the 2025-26 campaign, it probably helped with sales in May.
Purdue fans are also gearing up for the 2025 volleyball and football seasons.
