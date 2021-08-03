Purdue Athlete Chukwuebuka Enekwechi Advances to Tokyo Olympics Shot Put Final

Sports Illustrated home
Former Purdue Athlete Chukwuebuka Enekwechi Advances to Olympic Shot Put Final

Former Purdue track and field athlete Chukwuebuka Enekwechi will compete in the shot put finals for Nigeria in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He is currently a volunteer head coach for the program and holds multiple school records.

Former Purdue track and field athlete Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has qualified for the shit put final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He placed fourth in Group B on Tuesday with a distance of 21.16 meters.

Enekwechi, who is representing Nigeria in this year's Olympic games, will compete for a medal Wednesday night at 10:05 p.m. ET. 

This year, Enekwechi is making his Olympic debut after representing Nigeria at four World Championships. He is a volunteer assistant coach with the Boilermakers. Enekwechi is a 12-time All-American and five-time NCAA medalist.

Enekwechi owns the school record in the shot put (20.37 meters) and hammer throw (72.77 meters) outdoors as well as the shot put (19.95 meters) and weight throw (24.39 meters) indoors. He competed at Purdue from 2013 to 2016, and his NCAA medals include silvers in the shot put outdoors and in the weight throw indoors during the 2016 season.

He won 12 Big Ten medals, including four golds, and was a three-time Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year.

  • FIVE PURDUE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES IN THE OLYMPICS: Five athletes from the Purdue track and field program are competing in the Tokyo Olympics starting Friday. Three of them are making their Olympic debuts this year. CLICK HERE

