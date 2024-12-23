Former Purdue Volleyball Star Eva Hudson Commits to SEC Program
Former Purdue volleyball outside hitter Eva Hudson has found her new home. On Monday, it was announced that she would be transferring to Kentucky to finish her career with the Wildcats.
Kentucky sent out a post on social media to make the announcement official. Hudson has one season of eligibility remaining. She entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of Purdue's 2024 season.
Considering Hudson's success at Purdue, her decision to enter the transfer portal came as a surprise. She was one of four Boilermakers to enter the portal, along with outside hitter Chloe Chicoine and middle blockers Lizzie Carr and Lourdes Myers.
Carr also committed to Kentucky.
Hudson was named the Midwest Region Player of the Year in 2024 after averaging 4.81 kills per set and hit .287 on the season. Hudson was a first-team All-Big Ten player and has earned all-conference honors in each of her three seasons with the Boilermakers.
Over the course of her career, Hudson has racked up 1,641 kills, 288 digs and 70 blocks. She was considered one of the top players in the transfer portal and will be a huge asset for Kentucky in the 2025 season.
Purdue finished the 2024 campaign with a 27-7 record, which included a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year.
