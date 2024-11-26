LOOK: Purdue Women's Basketball Unveils New 'Script' Jerseys
The Purdue women's basketball team has revealed new threads it will start wearing throughout the season. On Tuesday, the program's social media squad released images of the new look, which utilzes the "Script Purdue" logo.
Purdue had teased new uniforms for its women's basketball team but finally unveiled the look on Tuesday morning. It was a bit of pre-Thanksgiving treat for Boilermaker fans.
Below are photos and a short video of the new uniforms:
Purdue will debut the new look on Saturday, Nov. 30 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off when it plays No. 4 South Carolina. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET and will air on Women's Sports Network.
Katie Gearlds and the Boilers will play their first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday, taking on Middle Tennessee. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will also air on Women's Sports Network.
The Boilermakers are off to a 4-1 start this season, with the lone loss coming to No. 3 Notre Dame.
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
LANA MCCARTHY NAMED FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Purdue forward Lana McCarthy was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after averaging 15 points and 7.5 rebounds in a pair of wins for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
BASS, MCCARTHY LIFT PURDUE TO WIN: Purdue struggled in Monday night's game against Bellarmine, but pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Boilermakers were led by Reagan Bass and Lana McCarthy, both finishing the game with double-doubles. CLICK HERE