Pro Volleyball Federation: Every Former Big Ten Player on a 2025 Roster
The 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) season has arrived. This week, the eight teams in the league will take the court for the first time this year in quest of a league championship. A lot of former Big Ten volleyball stars will be in action, too.
A total of 39 former Big Ten players are on PVF rosters as we begin the 2025 season. Before jumping into the where each is playing this year, here's the breakdown by school.
*Note: Total won't equate to 39, as some players attended two Big Ten schools in their college careers.
- Penn State Nittany Lions — 7 players
- Nebraska Cornhuskers — 6 players
- Purdue Boilermakers — 5 players
- Minnesota Golden Gophers — 4 players
- Ohio State Buckeyes — 4 players
- Wisconsin Badgers — 4 players
- Illinois Fighting Illini — 2 players
- Indiana Hoosiers — 2 players
- Maryland Terrapins — 2 players
- Michigan State Spartans — 2 players
- USC Trojans — 2 players
- Iowa Hawkeyes — 1 player
- Michigan Wolverines — 1 player
- Northwestern Wildcats — 1 player
Below is a list of every player in the PVF who played in the Big Ten, even if they didn't finish their career with a school in the conference.
Atlanta Vibe (2)
- Merritt Beason, opposite hitter — Nebraska/Florida
- Mia Tuaniga, setter — USC
Columbus Fury (5)
- Paula Cerame, libero — Indiana
- Megan Courtney-Lush, outside hitter — Penn State
- Kaley Rammelsberg, middle blocker — Indiana
- Raina Terry, outside hitter — Illinois
- Ashley Wenz, opposite hitter — Ohio State/Arizona State
Grand Rapids Rise (8)
- Symone Abbott, outside hitter — Northwestern
- Sherridan Atkinson, opposite hitter — Purdue/Long Beach State
- Ali Bastianelli, middle blocker — Illinois
- Raven Colvin, middle blocker — Purdue
- Alyssa Jensen, middle blocker — Michigan State
- Valeria Leon, libero — Ohio State
- Jena Otec, libero — Purdue
- Erika Pritchard, outside hitter — Penn State/Maryland
Indy Ignite (6)
- Caroline Crawford, middle blocker — Wisconsin
- Sydney Hilley, setter — Wisconsin
- Blake Mohler, middle blocker — Purdue
- Kylie Murr, libero — Minnesota
- Carly Skjodt, outside hitter — Michigan
- Grace Wade, opposite hitter — Purdue
Omaha Supernovas (8)
- Mac Podraza, setter — Penn State/Ohio State
- Ally Batenhorst, outside hitter — USC/Nebraska
- Phoebe Awoleye, middle blocker — Minnesota/Loyola Marymount/Georgia
- Toyosi Onabanjo, middle blocker — Kansas/Iowa
- Lindsay Krause, outside hitter — Nebraska
- Kaitlyn Hord, middle blocker — Penn State/Nebraska
- Emily Londot, opposite hitter — Ohio State
- Kayla Caffey, middle blocker — Texas/Nebraska/Missouri
Orlando Valkyries (2)
- Lydia Grote, opposite hitter — Minnesota
- Nalani Iosia, libero — Michigan State
San Diego Mojo (4)
- Rainelle Jones, middle blocker — Maryland
- Regan Pittman, middle blocker — Minnesota
- Leyla Blackwell, middle blocker — Nebraska
- Devyn Robinson, outside hitter — Wisconsin
Vegas Thrill (4)
- Alisha Glass Childress, setter — Penn State
- Camryn Hannah, outside hitter — Penn State
- Grace Loberg, outisde hitter — Wisconsin
- Kendall White, libero — Penn State
