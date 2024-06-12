Purdue Men's Golf Coach Rob Bradley Accepts Job at South Carolina
Purdue men's golf coach Rob Bradley is heading to the SEC. The 11-year leader of the Boilermakers accepted a job at South Carolina. Both programs announced the news on Tuesday.
Bradley enjoyed tremendous success during his time in West Lafayette. He guided Purdue to nine NCAA Regional appearances and four trips to the NCAA Championship in his 11 seasons (2013-24).
“After visiting with Rob Bradley, it became clear that he has the passion, vision and positive outlook to lead our men’s golf program,” said South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner. “His success as someone who can build a program and develop young men is well-documented. I am excited about the future of our men’s golf program under Rob’s direction.”
This past year, Purdue finished third in the Big Ten Championship and second in the NCAA West Lafayette Regional. The Boilermakers were winners of two tournaments and finished inside the top-three in eight of 12 events during the 2024 campaign.
“It is very exciting to be the next men’s golf coach at South Carolina,” said Bradley. “I want to thank Ray Tanner for believing in me and giving me this tremendous opportunity. The SEC is a golf powerhouse and I’m looking forward to competing against the best teams in college golf.
"South Carolina is synonymous in the game of golf, and it’s important for me to build strong relationships across the state. Player development and course management are important teaching elements for me and our goal will be to compete at the highest-level year in and year out here.”