Purdue Volleyball: Ali Hornung's Save Earns No. 1 Spot on SportsCenter's Top 10
Not only did Purdue volleyball libero Ali Hornung help her team earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, she was also responsible for the No. 1 play on the SportsCenter Top 10 on Friday night.
During the second set of Purdue's second-round match against Loyola Chicago, Hornung made an improbable save, figuring out a way to get the volleyball across the net while on her back. It was an incredibly athletic play and got its props from ESPN.
Below is the clip of Hornung's impressive save from Friday night.
It was certainly one of the best plays of the tournament thus far, so it was nice to see Hornung get plenty of kudos for her effort.
Hornung ended Friday's match with 10 digs as Purdue swept Loyola Chicago 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-12) to advance to the Sweet 16. The Boilermakers defeated Western Michigan 3-0 in the opening round on Thursday.
Purdue has had an outstanding season, currently sitting with a 27-6 record. The Boilermakers are hoping to make a run to the Final Four, which will be held in Louisville this year.
