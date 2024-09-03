Purdue's Eva Hudson Named Big Ten Volleyball Player of the Week
Purdue junior outside hitter Eva Hudson has received some major recognition from the Big Ten. This week, the Boilermakers star was named the conference's Player of the Week after a strong start to the 2024 volleyball season.
Hudson helped lead the Boilers to a perfect 3-0 record over the weekend, winning the Stacey Clark Classic championship to begin the year. Purdue defeated Kansas State (3-1), UMBC (3-0) and UC-Davis (3-0), dropping just one set all weekend.
Hudson led the Big Ten in Week 1 with 46 kills and 50.5 points. She averaged 4.6 kills per set and posted a hitting percentage of .430 in back-to-back matches. Against Kansas State, she had a double-double with 16 kills and 12 digs. She also had five blocks.
With the recognition, Hudson has now received Big Ten Player of the Week honors five times in her career at Purdue. She last earned the award on Nov. 20, 2023.
Other Big Ten players to receive recognition after the first week of the season included Rebekah Allick (Defensive Player of the Week) and Bergen Reilly (Setter of the Week), both of Nebraska, as well as Penn State's Izzy Starck (Freshman of the Week).
Purdue returns to the volleyball court on Thursday, Sept. 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah, when it plays Cal. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 8 in the AVCA poll.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
BOILERS WIN STACEY CLARK CLASSIC: Purdue's volleyball team started off the season in impressive fashion, dropping just one set in three matches over the weekend in the Stacey Clark Classic. CLICK HERE