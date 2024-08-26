Purdue Sells Out All 2024 Home Volleyball Matches at Holloway Gymnasium
Purdue has announced that all home matches played at Holloway Gymnasium for the 2024 volleyball season are sold out. The Boilermakers will play at least 11 times in front of a sold-out crowd this year.
Purdue will also play two games at Mackey Arena — home of the men's and women's basketball teams. At the time of the announcement, tickets were still available for those contests. The Boilermakers will play Indiana on Oct. 19 and Wisconsin on Oct. 26 inside the iconic hoops venue.
Last season, the Boilermakers finished tied for third in the Big Ten standings, posting a league record of 15-5. They were 23-9 overall, reaching the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue also posted six wins over ranked opponents.
Coach Dave Shondell is entering his 22nd season at the helm in West Lafayette. He's posted a career record of458-226, leading the Boilers to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances while at the helm.
After a strong campaign in 2023, Shondell believes the Boilermakers could make some serious noise in college volleyball this coming season.
"I feel like we're going to be very competitive," Shondell said. "I think we could be one of the top-five teams in the country, in my opinion."
Purdue opens the year on Friday, Aug. 30 with the Stacey Clark Classic. The Boilermakers will play Kansas State that night at 7 p.m. ET. Then, they'll play UMBC on Saturay, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET and UC Davis on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. ET.
