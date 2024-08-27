Purdue Women's Basketball Releases 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule
The Purdue women's basketball nonconference schedule is complete. On Monday, the team released the slate for the 2024-25 season.
This year's slate is highlighted by three marquee matchups. On Nov. 10, the Boilermakers will host Notre Dame at Mackey Arena. Purdue will also play defending national champion South Carolina in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 30. The Boilers also host Kentucky on Dec. 14.
Purdue opens the regular season on Nov. 6, hosting Purdue-Fort Wayne at Mackey Arena.
Of note, the Boilermakers will play just one true road game outside of Big Ten play this season. Purdue travels to Oxford, Ohio to play Miami (Ohio) in mid-December. They'll play two neutral-site games by participating in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, held from Nov. 28-30 ths season.
Purdue will enter the fourth year of the Katie Gearlds era in 2024-25. The Boilermakers have posted a 51-45 record in that time, making two NIT appearances and one trip to the NCAA Tournament.
The Boilermakers were 15-19 last season.
2024-25 Purdue women's basketball nonconference schedule
- Tuesday, Oct. 29: vs. Indiana Tech (exhibition)
- Wednesday, Nov. 6: vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne
- Sunday, Nov. 10: vs. Notre Dame
- Thursday, Nov. 14: vs. Indiana-Indianapolis
- Monday, Nov. 18: vs. Bellarmine
- Thursday, Nov. 28: vs. Middle Tennessee (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
- Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. South Carolina (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
- Wednesday, Dec. 4: vs. Maine
- Saturday, Dec. 14: vs. Kentucky
- Tuesday, Dec. 17: at Miami (Ohio)
- Saturday, Dec. 21: vs. Indiana State
Related stories Purdue women's basketball
GEARLDS IN PURDUE HALL OF FAME CLASS: Eight former Purdue athletes will be inducted into the Leroy Keyes Athletics Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2024. CLICK HERE