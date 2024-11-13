Purdue Women's Basketball Signs 3-Person Class, Including Pair of In-State Prospects
Purdue has signed a high-level recruiting class in 2025, bringing in three four-star talents. On Wednesday, the program announced the signings of Avery Gordon (Brownsburg, Ind.), Kira Reynolds (South Bend, Ind.), and Keona Douwstra (Amsterdam, The Netherlands).
Gordon is the highest-rated prospect of the trio, coming in as the No. 56 player in the country. At 6-foot-6, she'll be a force in the paint for the Boilermakers when she arrives on campus. At Brownsburg High School last season, she averaged 22.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and shot 56% from the floor.
Reynolds is a 6-foot-3 forward from South Bend, playing at South Bend Washington. She secured seven triple doubles in her first three high school seasons and averaged an incredibly 16.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.5 blocks, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game during 2023-24 season. She's recorded 282 total blocks over the last two years.
Douwstra is a 5-foot-9 guard who will bring some international flavor to the Purdue roster. In 2024, she played for Triple Threat in the Dutch Eredivisie, averaging 15 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. She shot 50% from 3-point range.
"We're really excited to welcome Avery, Kira and Keona into our family," Purdue coach Katie Gearlds said in a statement. "After going through the recruiting process with them, we know they have the competitiveness, basketball IQ and character that we want in our program. These three will be huge as we keep stacking classes and continue to elevate Purdue."
The 2025 class might be the best that Gearlds has brought into West Lafayette since taking over in the 2021-22 season. It's going to be interesting to see how that class meshes with Purdue's returning roster next year.
It's also encouraging to see more in-state talent land with the Boilermakers.
Avery Gordon highlights
Kira Reynolds highlights
Keona Douwstra highlights
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
GEARLDS CONFIDENT AFTER DEFEAT: Purdue suffered an ugly 102-58 loss to No. 6 Notre Dame on Sunday night. It's a tough pill to swallow, but Katie Gearlds still has a lot of confidence in her team. CLICK HERE