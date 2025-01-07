Purdue Volleyball Adds Former Wake Forest Middle Blocker Via Transfer Portal
Purdue has bolstered its 2025 roster by adding another middle blocker via the transfer portal. On Monday, the Boilermakers announced the addition of Dior Charles, who comes to West Lafayette after spending two seasons at Wake Forest.
Charles was a stellar middle blocker while at Wake Forest, finishing the 2024 campaign with a team-best 133 blocks. She was also responsible for 154 kills and averaged 2.14 points per set.
The 6-foot-1 middle blocker also shined as a freshman with the Demon Deacons, recording 80 blocks and was named to the ACC All-Academic Team.
Charles becomes the fifth player to join Purdue's roster through the transfer portal. The Boilers have also landed commitments from Lindsey Miller (middle blocker, USC), Akasha Anderson (outside hitter, Michigan State), Nataly Moravec (outside hitter, Iowa) and Bianka Lulic (middle blocker, Miami).
Coach Dave Shondell and the Boilermaker staff had to add new pieces via the portal after four players departed the program following the 2024 campaign. Outside hitters Chloe Chicoine and Eva Huidson, as well as middle blockers Lizzie Carr and Lourdes Myers, all entered the portal.
Purdue is coming off a strong 2024 campaign, finishing with a 27-7 record and a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. For a second straight year, the Boilers reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
MYERS TRANSFERS TO MINNESOTA: Former Purdue volleyball middle blocker Lourdes Myers will stay in the Big Ten to complete her college career, announcing her transfer to Minnesota. CLICK HERE
CHICOINE TRANSFERS TO LOUISVILLE: Former Purdue outside hitter Chloe Chicoine is transferring to Louisville. She spent two years with the Boilermakers before entering the transfer portal. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS FORMER MIAMI MIDDLE BLOCKER: Former Miami middle blocker Bianka Lulic is transferring to Purdue. The 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman was announced as a new commitment on Christmas Eve. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ADDS VIA TRANSFER PORTAL: After losing four players to the NCAA transfer portal, Purdue coach Dave Shondell and his staff have been busy, bringing three new players into the program. CLICK HERE