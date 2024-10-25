Boilermakers Country

Purdue Volleyball: Boilers Calling for 'Gold Out' in Mackey Arena Match vs. Wisconsin

Purdue is calling for fans to wear gold for Saturday afternoon's Big Ten volleyball match against Wisconsin. The match will be held at Mackey Arena.

Purdue celebrates during the NCAA women’s volleyball match against Ohio State
Purdue celebrates during the NCAA women’s volleyball match against Ohio State / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Purdue fans heading to Saturday's volleyball match against Wisconsin will want to be sure to wear their best gold attire. The Boilermakers are calling for a "Gold Out" for this weekend's Big Ten matchup with the Badgers.

Saturday, coach Dave Shondell will take his team over to Mackey Arena for the second time in one week. This time, Purdue hosts Wisconsin in a nationally-televised match, airing on NBC. First serve is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Last Saturday, Purdue hosted in-state rival Indiana in the Monon Spike Match at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers clobbered the Hoosiers 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-9).

Attendance at Mackey Arena in last Saturday's match set an all-time record for a Big Ten match. A total of 14,876 were inside the historic basketball venue for the event, setting a new conference record.

The record was previously set at 10,927 during a 2004 match between Illinois and Minnesota.

"It was a dream come true," Shondell said when asked about playing in front of a record-breaking crowd. "I think any Purdue volleyball fan or anybody associated with our program to have a vision of what this could be like. We've played here before, but we hadn't sold the place out. And I felt like, with everything going on in the sport of volleyball, this is the time."

Saturday's match between Purdue and Wisconsin is a top-10 matchup. The Badgers ranked No. 8 and the Boilers are slotted at No. 10. It should be an incredible atmosphere for a classic conference clash.

