Purdue Volleyball: Boilers Earn No. 4 Seed, Hosting First 2 Rounds of NCAA Tourney
Purdue has earned home-court advantage in the first two rounds of the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The Boilermakers earned a No. 4 seed in this year's event, which means they'll host the first two rounds at Holloway Gymnasium.
The Boilermakers finished the 2024 campaign with a 25-6 record and a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. During Sunday night's Selection Show on ESPN, it was revealed that Purdue received a No. 4 seed and will host Western Michigan (20-12) on Thursday, Dec. 5. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on ESPN-Plus.
If Purdue defeats Western Michigan in first-round action, the Boilermakers would then play the winner of No. 5 seed BYU (19-9) and Loyola Chicago (21-11) in the second round.
"I'm proud of this team. Proud of everything about them," Purdue coach Dave Shondell wrote on X. "Proud of our loyal and vocal Boilermaker faithful. Holloway only holds 2,450. These tickets will fly off the shelves tomorrow (morning). We need our best, Boilers. The NCAA TOurnament is tougher than ever. We need you on that wall."
Boilermaker nation listened to Shondell, selling out Holloway gym for the matches in less than one minute.
Although it's capacity isn't huge, Holloway gymnasium is considered one of the loudest and toughest environments to play in college volleyball. It should serve as a true home-court advantage for the Boilermakers in this year's NCAA Tournament.
