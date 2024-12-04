Purdue Volleyball: 5 Boilers Receive Big Ten Honors
Five Purdue volleyball players have received Big Ten honors following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season. Middle blocker Raven Colvin and outside hitter Eva Hudson highlighted the group, earning first-team All-Big Ten accolades.
Colvin, a senior, ended the year with 170 blocks and 278 kills. She was responsible for 414 total points. The middle blocker was also selected in the first round of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) Draft, taken No. 7 overall by the Grand Rapids Rise.
Hudson had another outstanding season in her junior campaign, registering a whopping 516 kills and averaging 4.73 kills per set. She also had 273 digs and 63 blocks on the year.
Sophomore outside hitter Chloe Chicoine and sophomore setter Taylor Anderson received second-team All-Big Ten honors. Chicoine followed up a stellar freshman year with a productive second season, recording 336 kills and 315 digs.
Anderson was responsible for 1,208 assists and 11.08 assists per set this season. She also had 93 total blocks for the Boilermakers.
Purdue senior Sydney Yim was the winner of the team's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. She appeared in three matches for the Boilermakers this year.
Purdue concluded the 2024 regular season with a 25-6 record, which included a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilers earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the first two rounds at Holloway Gymnasium.
