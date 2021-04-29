BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search
Report: NCAA Extends Contract for President Mark Emmert Through 2025

Report: NCAA Extends Contract for President Mark Emmert Through 2025

Mark Emmert is the fifth president of the NCAA and has held the position since 2010. The NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted to extend his contract until 2025.
Author:
Publish date:
Mark Emmert is the fifth president of the NCAA and has held the position since 2010. The NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted to extend his contract until 2025.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted Tuesday to extend president Mark Emmert's contract until 2025, according to a report by Sports Illustrated's Madeline Coleman. 

The news was released within a larger briefing of the board's quarterly meeting. Emmert has held his position since 2010 and is the fifth president in NCAA history. 

Emmert was at the forefront of controversy during the 2020-21 NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments. Disparities between the men's and women's weight rooms were prominent and caused the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics to demand an investigation of the unequal equipment allocation. 

The women's basketball programs were provided yoga mats, six sets of dumbbells and a stationary bike until the conclusion of the Sweet 16. After additional public outcry, the women's basketball programs that attended were eventually given access to proper exercise equipment. 

Before assuming the title of president of the NCAA, Emmert served as the 30th president of his alma mater, the University of Washington from June 2004 to October 2010. 

Emmert was the Chancellor of LSU from 1999 to 2004. 

Related

  • NCAA TRANSFER RULE CLEARS FINAL HURDLE: The NCAA Division I Board of Directors officially ratified a one-time transfer rule change Wednesday that allows for athletes to have immediate eligibility. The NCAA Division I Council previously adopted the legislation earlier this month. CLICK HERE
  • NCAA PASSES ONE-TIME TRANSFER LEGISLATION: The NCAA Division I Council announced earlier this month that it approved legislation to allow athletes in all sports, including football and basketball, to transfer to a different program one time without being required to sit out a year. CLICK HERE 

-----

    Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!

    MarkEmmert
    Other Sports

    Report: NCAA Extends Contract for President Mark Emmert Through 2025

    PurdueMackeyArenaMarchMadness
    Football

    Report: NCAA Transfer Rule Clears Final Hurdle

    Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone
    Football

    Big Ten Daily: Nebraska Freshman Tight End Out With Knee Injury

    DerrickBarnesNFLDraft
    Football

    Purdue Football Players Ranked by ESPN Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft

    RondaleMooreNFLDraft2
    Football

    ESPN Ranks Purdue's Rondale Moore Ninth-Best Receiver in Final Draft Rankings

    JordanBohannonBigTenDaily
    Basketball

    Big Ten Daily: Jordan Bohannon Returns to Iowa

    Former Boilermaker Players Kevin Sumlin, Bob Martin Among Donors Matching Gifts For Purdue Athletics
    Football

    Kevin Sumlin, Bob Martin Matching Donations for Purdue's Fund-Raising Event

    PurdueBaseballvsIllinois3
    Baseball

    Purdue Baseball Fails to Record a Hit in 1-0 Loss to Illinois on Sunday

    EmmanuelDowounaPortal2
    Basketball

    Former Purdue Center Emmanuel Dowuona Commits to Tennessee State