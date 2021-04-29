Report: NCAA Extends Contract for President Mark Emmert Through 2025

Mark Emmert is the fifth president of the NCAA and has held the position since 2010. The NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted to extend his contract until 2025.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted Tuesday to extend president Mark Emmert's contract until 2025, according to a report by Sports Illustrated's Madeline Coleman.

The news was released within a larger briefing of the board's quarterly meeting. Emmert has held his position since 2010 and is the fifth president in NCAA history.

Emmert was at the forefront of controversy during the 2020-21 NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments. Disparities between the men's and women's weight rooms were prominent and caused the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics to demand an investigation of the unequal equipment allocation.

The women's basketball programs were provided yoga mats, six sets of dumbbells and a stationary bike until the conclusion of the Sweet 16. After additional public outcry, the women's basketball programs that attended were eventually given access to proper exercise equipment.

Before assuming the title of president of the NCAA, Emmert served as the 30th president of his alma mater, the University of Washington from June 2004 to October 2010.

Emmert was the Chancellor of LSU from 1999 to 2004.

