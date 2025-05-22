Boiler Banter Podcast: Is There a Lack of Excitement For Purdue Football Right Now?
Even with a coaching change during the offseason, the fan energy around Purdue football entering 2025 seems low. What are the reasons for that? Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer and publisher Dustin Schutte discusses the various factors in this week's Boiler Banter Podcast.
Along with Purdue football talk, Dustin also dives into some of the new additions to the Purdue women's basketball roster and why he thinks things are heading in a positive direction.
The full Boiler Banter Podcast can be viewed below:
Related stories on Purdue
PAINTER EXPLAINS PURDUE'S TOUGH SCHEDULE: Once again, Purdue will play one of the most challenging schedules in college basketball. Coach Matt Painter explained why he likes that model recently. CLICK HERE
EX-MARSHALL RB TRANSFERS TO PURDUE: Carter Holsworth, a native of Jasper, Ind., and a former running back at Marshall, is transferring to Purdue as a redshirt freshman. CLICK HERE
MEN OF MACKEY NOT PLAYING IN TBT: The Purdue alumni basketball team, Men of Mackey, made announcement regarding its participation in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer. CLICK HERE