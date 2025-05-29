Boilermakers Country

Boiler Banter Podcast: NCAA Tournament Expansion, Hoops Recruiting & Football Update

The NCAA could expand March Madness to include 72 or 76 teams. Dustin Schutte talks about why that rewards mediocrity in college basketball. Plus, some Purdue basketball recruiting updates and some scheduling news on the football and volleyball front for 2025.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue's Braden Smith (3), Fletcher Loyer (2), and Zach Edey (15) celebrate
Purdue's Braden Smith (3), Fletcher Loyer (2), and Zach Edey (15) celebrate / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

We may be in the quieter months of the college sports calendar, but there's plenty to talk about in this week's edition of the Boiler Banter Podcast. There are a wide range of topics, varying from possible NCAA Tournament expansion to Purdue recruiting updates, and football and volleyball scheduling news.

This week, publisher and writer Dustin Schutte spends time talking about the potential of March Madness expanding from 68 teams to a 72- or 76-team tournament. While nothing has been finalized, it seems like it's getting more traction than you might think.

Then, there is plenty of recruiting news to get to on the Purdue basketball front, highlighting three players who have recently received an offer and one who has scheduled a visit to West Lafayette.

Finally, the show closes out with the news that Purdue and Indiana's Oct. 16 volleyball match for the Golden Spike will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Plus, The annual football rivalry for the Old Oaken Bucket between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers has been moved to Black Friday this year.

Below is the complete episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast:

You can view previous Boiler Banter Podcast episodes by visiting here.

Links mentioned in the Boiler Banter Podcast

  • NCAA Tournament Expansion Talk — CLICK HERE
  • Colben Landrew to Visit Purdue — CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Offers Illinois Player of the Year — CLICK HERE
  • Dylan Betts Receives Offer From Purdue — CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Offers Darius Wabbington — CLICK HERE
  • Purdue-Indiana Volleyball Headed to Gainbridge — CLICK HERE
  • Old Oaken Bucket Game Moved to Black Friday — CLICK HERE
Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

Home/Poscasts