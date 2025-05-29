Boiler Banter Podcast: NCAA Tournament Expansion, Hoops Recruiting & Football Update
We may be in the quieter months of the college sports calendar, but there's plenty to talk about in this week's edition of the Boiler Banter Podcast. There are a wide range of topics, varying from possible NCAA Tournament expansion to Purdue recruiting updates, and football and volleyball scheduling news.
This week, publisher and writer Dustin Schutte spends time talking about the potential of March Madness expanding from 68 teams to a 72- or 76-team tournament. While nothing has been finalized, it seems like it's getting more traction than you might think.
Then, there is plenty of recruiting news to get to on the Purdue basketball front, highlighting three players who have recently received an offer and one who has scheduled a visit to West Lafayette.
Finally, the show closes out with the news that Purdue and Indiana's Oct. 16 volleyball match for the Golden Spike will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Plus, The annual football rivalry for the Old Oaken Bucket between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers has been moved to Black Friday this year.
Below is the complete episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast:
You can view previous Boiler Banter Podcast episodes by visiting here.
Links mentioned in the Boiler Banter Podcast
