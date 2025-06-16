Boiler Banter Podcast: Purdue Basketball Summer Practice Underway
Basketball has returned to West Lafayette. On June 9, Purdue hosted its first practice of the summer, and Purdue Boilermakers on SI writer Dustin Schutte was at Cardinal Court for the evening.
On this episode of the Boiler Banter Podcast, Schutte talks about some of the biggest takeaways from the first day of practice, the play of guys like Antione West Jr., Daniel Jacobsen, Liam Murphy, Jack Benter and others.
Plus, Schutte talks about how Purdue looked locked in defensively and why this team is not afraid of national championship expectations. Below is the full episode.
You can click here for previous episodes of the Boiler Banter Podcast and more videos.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
JACOBSEN A FINALIST FOR TEAM USA: Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen was one of 18 finalists for the USA Basketball U19 Men's National Team, which will compete in the 2025 FIBA World Cup. CLICK HERE
PURDUE OFFERS 4-STAR GUARD ALSTON: Purdue has extended an offer to Reese Alston, one of the top point guards in the 2027 recruiting class. He's an explosive guard with great scoring ability. CLICK HERE
PURDUE OFFERS TWO BIG MEN: Purdue has extended offers to two big men in the 2026 recruiting class. Arafan Diane and Quinn Costello both received offers from the Boilermakers this week. CLICK HERE
KAUFMAN-RENN EXCITED FOR CLUFF, MAYER TO JOIN: Trey Kaufman-Renn says he's "excited" to have Oscar Cluff and Omer Mayer join the roster, even though they weren't at practice on Monday. He explained why. CLICK HERE